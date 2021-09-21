NFR tax refunds will top $1.5M

NFR property at the corner of Falls and 10th streets.

A subsidiary of Niagara Falls Redevelopment will net more than $1.5 million in property tax refunds and interest from the city of Niagara Falls, the Fall School District and Niagara County.

The refunds were ordered by a State Supreme Court justice who ruled that the city, county and school district had over-assessed the value of two properties that, combined, represented Nabisco's former cereal manufacturing operation in the Falls.

While the Falls City Council has approved paying a city refund, with interest, of more than $875,000, the school district has already written a check for close to half a million dollars and the county has paid more than $200,000 to NFR Gateway LLC. NFR Gateway is a subsidiary of Niagara Falls Redevelopment, with is owned and controlled by New York City millionaire Howard Milstein.

NFR currently owns or controls 400 parcels of prime South End property in the Cataract City.

State Supreme Court Justice Ralph A. Boniello ordered the city to refund $771,721.99 in property taxes, along with $104,000 in interest, that has been accruing since the justice determined that the assessments of the NFR Gateway properties were too high.

Boniello also ordered the city school district to pay a refund of $432,000 and interest of $50,491. Niagara County was ordered to refund $184,039 in property taxes and $17,134 in interest.

A county spokesman said its refund was made shortly after the New York State Court of Appeals, the state's highest court, refused to hear further arguments on the case on April 1.

Falls Schools Superintendent Mark Laurrie said the district paid the almost half million dollar bill out of funds from its 2020-2021 budget.

"I had told the board this (refund) was coming, even though the appeals were going on," Laurrie said.

The schools superintendent said payment came out of the district's general fund.

"We had no reserves for something like this," Laurrie said. "It came out of the general fund because we had some unspent money left there."

Laurrie said Boniello's refund order harms district students by taking away money that could have been used on teaching and other essential programs.

"I didn't happen to like the decision,"Laurrie said. "I find it hard to believe (at least one of the NFR Gateway properties) has no worth."

The reduction in property taxes, dating back to the 2011-2012 tax year, resulted from Boniello’s decision to slash the property tax assessments for two landmark Falls properties from almost $3.1 million to $975,000, including an assessment of zero for one of the properties.

NFR Gateway had challenged the assessments of 126 Memorial Parkway, a former Nabisco warehouse and 816 Rainbow Blvd., the former Nabisco plant and grain silos. The company claimed the properties were over assessed from 2011 through 2018.

They continued to claim the over-assessment through 2021, while the city, the school district and the county appealed Boniello’s decision.

In issuing his initial decision in March 2019, Boniello determined that the properties could no longer be used for manufacturing as a result of a zoning law change in 2009. That change limits the properties to commercial and residential uses only.

In testimony at a non-jury trial before Boniello, experts for the city and NFR submitted wildly different independent appraisals of the properties values. The city’s appraiser set the values of the plant, silos and warehouse at between $3.8 million and $4.43 million.

The NFR appraiser found the value of the plant and silos to be no more than $500,000 and the value of the warehouse to be $975,000.

Boniello characterized the NFR commissioned appraisal as painstakingly detailed, setting forth “historical data, calculations and relevant similarities and differences of (other) properties used for comparison (of assessments).”

But the justice took issue with the city’s independent appraiser, claiming he provided “no calculations or explanations” for reaching his assessed value. Boniello further criticized the appraiser for not considering or making adjustments “for environmental contamination and remediation.”

“The Court finds the (City’s) expert’s conclusions to be invalid and/or unreliable,” Boniello wrote in his ruling.

In his decision, Boniello said NFR had shown “uncontroverted evidence of environmental contamination at the plant and silo property.” Citing an estimate that the cost to clean up the contamination would be more than $1.31 million, the justice said the NFR appraiser set the value of that Nabisco property at zero and agreed with that assessment.

He also adopted the NFR appraisal of the warehouse at $975,000. In 2003, NFR Gateway paid $3.2 million for the plant and grain silos.

The city appealed Boniello’s ruling to the state’s Appellate Division Fourth Department. The five judge appeals court unanimously upheld the ruling offering no rationale beyond a reference to Boniello’s original decision.