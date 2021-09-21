CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Etonians and state school style: class divide on the catwalk

By Stephen Doig
Telegraph
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might not have heard of Steven Stokey-Daley, but chances are - if you’re remotely plugged into the pop culture zeitgeist - you’ve seen his clothes. They’re there, in all their blousy, billowing glory, on Harry Styles in his music videos and album covers, the young Liverpudlian designer having been spotted by Styles’ stylist and going on to dress the star in his wide-proportion trousers and beautifully intricate, embroidered shirts. But for his debut this week, unveiling his first show at London Fashion Week as it returns after a Covid hiatus, Stokey-Daley looked to an entirely different class of British male: the public school boy.

www.telegraph.co.uk

