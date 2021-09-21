CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where did you get anything about JTB from anything he said? Dabo called out the entire B1G (m)

theozone.net
 10 days ago

[In reply to "This is what Dabo said in 2016. Safe to assume he wasn't afraid of JTB:" by Eph97, posted at 20:32:28 09/20/21]. : “That's just what's out there. And then we get ready to play Ohio State and I start watching the tape, I watch every single game, and I go in and tell our guys. I’m like, 'Boys, these guys are in trouble.' I mean, I've watched the whole league. I've gone through the whole league both sides. These guys are in trouble. And that's exactly what happened. Again, that’s a credit to our league.”

forums.theozone.net

The Spun

Scott Frost Not Happy With Adrian Martinez ‘Rumors’

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez briefly left last week’s 23-20 overtime loss to Michigan State. But ahead of Saturday’s game against Northwestern, Huskers head coach Scott Frost is addressing some rumors. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Frost said that he’s been hearing some “ridiculous rumors” about his starting quarterback. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
theozone.net

This is what Dabo said in 2016. Safe to assume he wasn't afraid of JTB:

[In reply to "Get the quote then. You are mixing years, misquoting, and leaving facts out (m)" by Barrett777, posted at 20:21:17 09/20/21]. “That's just what's out there. And then we get ready to play Ohio State and I start watching the tape, I watch every single game, and I go in and tell our guys. I’m like, 'Boys, these guys are in trouble.' I mean, I've watched the whole league. I've gone through the whole league both sides. These guys are in trouble. And that's exactly what happened. Again, that’s a credit to our league.”
FOOTBALL
ClutchPoints

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney drops truth on D.J. Uiagalelei’s slow start

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers fell all the way back to No. 25 in the AP polls after their most recent loss to North Carolina State. Clemson is 2-2 and any dreams of going to the playoffs are already out the window for this year. With Boston College up next, Swinney looked at some of the early, yet fixable struggles from his quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, per 247Sports.com.
CLEMSON, SC
theozone.net

Kyle McCord Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

The Big Ten announced their players of the week today and OSU freshman quarterback Kyle McCord was named the freshman of the week for his performance against Akron. His play that day included the following:. Completed 13 of 18 passes for 319 yards (24.5 avg.) and two touchdowns in Ohio...
COLLEGE SPORTS
theozone.net

I'd say that's a pretty pessimistic view. Possibly 2 years away?

[In reply to "As crazy as this sounds this RU game is really big. They are much improved especially on D. " by Nickbuck, posted at 19:48:26 09/27/21]. I'd imagine the QB play will be more consistent as the year goes on. And logically much better in 2022. We'll still likely have the best WR group in the country, a very solid OL and maybe the best RB in the country.
NFL
theozone.net

True Freshman Quarterback Kyle McCord Holds it Down in Start Against Akron

COLUMBUS — New quarterback who dis? Ohio State knew it would have a different man leading the offense against Akron on Saturday night and true freshman quarterback Kyle McCord made his debut as the starting quarterback. With redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud resting this week, McCord’s name was called as...
OHIO STATE
theozone.net

Ohio State Routs Akron 59-7

COLUMBUS – Ohio State drubbed in-state rival Akron by a final of 59-7 under the lights in Ohio Stadium. Getting the win was important, it always is, but this game may turn out to be one of the more important games this season. Beyond getting the win, OSU was able to find out who might or might not be the answers to some of the problems that have plagued the Buckeyes this season, particularly on defense. They also got a real good look at their quarterback depth as well.
OHIO STATE
theozone.net

Players of the Week and Champions Named for the Akron Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Five players on defense, 11 on offense and one specialist graded out as champions following Ohio State 59-7 win over Akron Saturday night inside Ohio Stadium. On offense, tackle Dawand Jones and wide receiver Garrett Wilson shared player of the game honors. Jones helped block for an...
OHIO STATE
theozone.net

Ohio State Postgame: Ryan Day, Buckeyes Talk 59-7 Win Against Akron

COLUMBUS — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and a handful of Buckeyes met with the media following the Buckeyes’ 59-7 win against Akron. + Day thanks the crowd. “We heard them. We could tell they were having fun out there and they were loud.”. + Day said there were...
OHIO STATE

