Where did you get anything about JTB from anything he said? Dabo called out the entire B1G (m)

COLUMBUS – Ohio State drubbed in-state rival Akron by a final of 59-7 under the lights in Ohio Stadium. Getting the win was important, it always is, but this game may turn out to be one of the more important games this season. Beyond getting the win, OSU was able to find out who might or might not be the answers to some of the problems that have plagued the Buckeyes this season, particularly on defense. They also got a real good look at their quarterback depth as well.

OHIO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO