Delaware County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Mayes by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-20 23:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Delaware; Mayes Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Benton, central Delaware and southeastern Mayes Counties through Midnight CDT At 1121 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near South West City to near Chloeta to 2 miles south of Sportsmen Acres Community. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Bella Vista... Jay Grove... Chouteau Locust Grove... Salina Spavinaw... Hoot Owl Maysville... Honey Creek State Park Rose... Spavinaw State Park Chloeta... Sportsmen Acres Community Dodge... Cayuga Strang... Lake Eucha State Park Snowdale State Park... Zena MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
