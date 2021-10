It was the “SV vs. SV” game on Friday night in Sonoma, as the Sonoma Valley Dragons hosted the St. Vincent de Paul Mustangs under a gibbous moon. Following another solid performance by the Dragons JV team – they won 47-14, running their record to 4-0 – the varsity took the field to challenge the powerful Mustangs, 3-0 going into the game but coming off a narrow 14-13 victory over St. Helena.