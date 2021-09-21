CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingsport, TN

Minding Your Business: We should support local families and lesser known businesses this fall

By MARINA WATERS
Kingsport Times-News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs it just me or is it pretty unbelievable that we’re more than halfway through September? It seems I looked up at the calendar to see when my latest Minding Your Business column would publish and realized just how quickly the month has flown by. If you’re like me, you’re always a little sad to see summer go. I spent the weekend lying out at my pool and steeling myself as I tried to swim in the slightly too-cold water in order to soak up every last bit of summer. The only thing that chills my summer blues is to look forward to the incoming fall and all it brings. Below I’ve included some fall-related events and happenings to welcome the season as we say farewell to summer.

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Kingsport, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Bristol, TN
Kingsport, TN
Business
City
Jonesborough, TN
City
Morristown, TN
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Cards#Local Option#Internships#Nacho Average Food Truck#Bbq#Old Hawley Farm#Al Asbury#Times News#Medweek#The Kingsport Chamber

Comments / 0

Community Policy