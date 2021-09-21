CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Human whistled languages may offer model for how to study dolphin communication

By Frontiers
Phys.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhistling while you work isn't just a distraction for some people. More than 80 cultures employ a whistled form of their native language to communicate over long distances. A multidisciplinary team of scientists believe that some of these whistled languages can serve as a model for elucidating how information may be encoded in dolphin whistle communication. They made their case in a new paper published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology.

