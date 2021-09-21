Gresham Announces New Director of Client Experience & Development

With a focus on elevating the overall client experience, Goranson Bain Ausley is launching a new online intake process. Through a partnership with Settify, a legal technology company, the Texas family law firm leader becomes the first in the United States to embrace the secure cloud system that provides innovative technology solutions. "Building relationships founded in trust that helps our client choose the path that is best for them will always be the guiding principle of our practice," said P. Lindley Bain, Managing Partner. "At the same time, this technology provides individuals with real-time access, enhancing their ability to understand options and how to move forward most effectively with an experienced family law attorney." The interactive, conversational Family Law Questionnaire allows a person to learn about the divorce process and how it applies to their situation. The 24/7 online tool is accessed at a time and place that works for individuals through the Goranson Bain Ausley website using a computer, tablet or smartphone. In less than an hour, a person can share details from basic contact information to personal, relationship and financial information. Upon completion, a comprehensive brief helps prepare lawyers for an initial consultation. "The true benefit of this onboarding process is the relevant prescient knowledge about the clients' situation before the initial consultation," added Bain. "This allows for a first meeting that can focus on meaningful next steps instead of gathering background information and in turn saves time and costs." For over 40 years, Goranson Bain Ausley has been dedicated to helping clients achieve a successful outcome, control costs, and minimize disruption to their lives while guiding them to prepare to face the future. An innovator, Goranson Bain Ausley introduced a Flat Fee Divorce product in 2015, eliminating unforeseen costs in an agreed divorce case through an amicable and efficient process. About Goranson Bain Ausley Goranson Bain Ausley is a leading family law firm in Texas, building on a long-standing record of trustworthy, successful advocacy for clients. For more than 40 years, Goranson Bain Ausley has fostered a constructive and strategic approach to help clients protect assets, control costs, minimize disruption, and achieve the most advantageous results. In 2020, U.S. News & World Report named Goranson Bain Ausley a Best Law Firm in its U.S. News – Best Lawyers® rankings by Woodward White Inc., for family law and family law mediation, an achievement that involved a rigorous independent evaluation process. The firm has been named a Top Workplace by the Dallas Morning News and a Best Places to Work by the Dallas Business Journal and Austin Business Journal.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO