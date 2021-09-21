CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham Announces New Director of Client Experience & Development

Times Union
 10 days ago

CHICAGO (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. Gresham Partners LLC, an independent wealth management firm with a national client base of ultra-high net worth families, announced that Nicole Perkins, J.D., has joined the firm as a Principal, Director of Client Experience & Development and a member of its Operating Committee. During the balance of the year, Nicole will work closely with Wally Head, Principal and Vice Chairman, who is retiring at the end of 2021 after almost ten years with Gresham.

www.timesunion.com

