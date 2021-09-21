Yonkers Police: 2 Men Dead After One Jumps Off Building And Hits The Other 12 Stories Below

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police say an apparent suicide took the lives of two people in Yonkers on Monday night.

They said a distraught 25-year-old man jumped off the roof of a building on Locust Hill Avenue and fell 12 stories into a parking garage, hitting a 61-year-old man.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video to try to gather more information.