“Oh, when Julia is awake then EVERYBODY is awake…she makes sure of that.”. I overheard my husband, Marty, telling this to a friend on the phone the other day. Much of our married life has been centered around Marty getting his sleep. His family-owned business, V.B. Hook, was a produce business, and that meant he went to work in the wee hours of the morning. He was usually up by 2:30–3 a.m. and at work by 4 a.m. so we have had early nights for most of our marriage and there was usually a nap in the afternoons when he got home.

