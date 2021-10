The stat line for the Pittsburgh Steelers offense Sunday against the Buffalo Bills wasn’t anything earth shattering as the team relied on stellar play from its defense and special teams to come out of Western New York with the win. The same could be said for Diontae Johnson’s game log, hauling in 5-of-10 targets for 36 yards (7.2 YPR) and a five yards TD catch that helped push Pittsburgh ahead of Buffalo in the second half. Again, these numbers are far from some of Johnson’s previous performances, but they are quite telling as to as to how he performed and what to expect moving forward when looking back at the tape.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO