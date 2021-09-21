CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Q&A: America's new COVID-19 rules for international travel

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is rolling out new international travel policies affecting Americans and noncitizens alike who want to fly into the U.S. The goal is to restore more normal air travel after 18 months of disruption caused by COVID-19. The across-the-board rules, which will take effect in November, will replace a hodgepodge of confusioning restrictions. Some details of the plan announced Monday are being worked out, but here are some questions and answers about what to expect:

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefreshtoast.com

International Travel: Biden Administration Updates COVID-19 Guidelines

The Biden Administration announced new international travel guidelines that will go into effect in November. Following months of heavy international travel restrictions, the U.S. is gearing up to reopening its borders. This week, President Joe Biden announced that fully vaccinated travelers from specific countries will be able to enter the U.S. in early November.
PUBLIC HEALTH
apr.org

Biden seeks to enforce COVID-19 vaccine requirements for some Americans

President Joe Biden recently announced that companies with more than 100 employees must require their workers to be fully vaccinated or test weekly. Biden also announced all federal workers must be vaccinated with no option for weekly testing as a substitute. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is tasked with enforcing the mandates.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

England's COVID-19 travel rules simplified in boost to industry

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain simplified rules on Friday for international travel to England in a boost to the tourism industry, including scrapping the need for fully vaccinated passengers to take expensive COVID-19 tests on arrival from low-risk countries. Under the new proposals, destinations will simply be ranked low or high risk,...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ABC7 Chicago

Proposed bill would require COVID vaccine, negative test for domestic air travel ahead of holidays

SAN FRANCISCO -- Travelers could be looking at new COVID restrictions as we embark on the holiday season. It's one of several COVID-related updates for the airline industry. With the Thanksgiving holiday just around the corner and one of the busiest times to fly, California Senator Diane Feinstein tweeted "We can't allow upcoming holiday air travel to contribute to another surge in COVID cases. Today, I introduced legislation requiring passengers on domestic flights to be vaccinated, test negative or be fully recovered from a previous COVID illness."
U.S. POLITICS
fox5dc.com

Travel expert talks Biden administration's new travel rules

The Biden administration is lifting most travel restrictions for foreign visitors coming into the United States if they are vaccinated. What does that mean for the future of travel? Travel expert Troy Petenbrink joins FOX 5 this morning to explain.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Airlines#Q A#Ap#Americans#Noncitizens#The White House#European Union#Cdc#Johnson Johnson#Who#Sinovac#Airlines For America#Associated Press
The Independent

Could vaccination be mandatory for US airline passengers?

A leading senator has introduced a bill that would require proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or recent recovery before flying domestically in the US. Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat senator, tweeted: “We can’t allow upcoming holiday air travel to contribute to another surge in Covid cases. “Today I...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US, EU pledge joint action on tech issues, semiconductors, China

US and EU officials on Wednesday pledged to join forces to deal with a host of technology and trade issues to secure semiconductor supplies and counter China's dominance. In addition to semiconductors, the sides are grappling with how to work together to counter what they view as China's unfair trade practices.
FOREIGN POLICY
spectrumnews1.com

US, Russia to push ahead on arms control, strategic talks

GENEVA (AP) — The United States and Russia agreed Thursday to press ahead with arms control and related strategic security talks despite significant differences between the two sides. In high-level discussions in Geneva, senior U.S. and Russian diplomats signed off on setting up two working groups to pursue potential accords...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Brazil
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
India
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
spectrumnews1.com

Police halt 4-person National Day protest in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — Police in Hong Kong halted a four-person pro-democracy protest on China’s National Day Friday amid a expanding crackdown on free speech and opposition politics. Chanting and carrying a placard calling for the release of Hong Kongers arrested in the crackdown and chanting pro-democracy slogans, the four...
PROTESTS
Newsweek

China Tells NATO to Stay Out of Asia

China told NATO on Monday to focus its attention on transatlantic issues, raising objections to the deployment of foreign military vessels and aircraft near the country in recent years. In their first formal dialogue since a tense exchange of statements in June, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told NATO Secretary...
POLITICS
NBC Connecticut

Q&A: Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine and Kids

The FDA is now reviewing data from a Covid-19 vaccine trial in kids 5 to 11 years old. Pfizer submitted its trial results to the FDA Tuesday in hopes of getting emergency use authorization (EUA). While that decision could take a few more weeks, there are already questions a lot...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy