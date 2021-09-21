CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Q&A: America’s new COVID-19 rules for international travel

KSNT
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is rolling out new international travel policies affecting Americans and noncitizens alike who want to fly into the U.S. The goal is to restore more normal air travel after 18 months of disruption caused by COVID-19. The across-the-board rules, which will take effect in November, will replace a hodgepodge of confusioning restrictions. Some details of the plan announced Monday are being worked out, but here are some questions and answers about what to expect:

www.ksnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefreshtoast.com

International Travel: Biden Administration Updates COVID-19 Guidelines

The Biden Administration announced new international travel guidelines that will go into effect in November. Following months of heavy international travel restrictions, the U.S. is gearing up to reopening its borders. This week, President Joe Biden announced that fully vaccinated travelers from specific countries will be able to enter the U.S. in early November.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wgnsradio.com

COVID-19 delta variant raises new considerations for today’s travelers

Americans returned to travel in droves this summer. Recent AAA Travel bookings were up at least 11% over 2019 levels, and even more people are excitedly planning trips for 2022 and beyond. Although AAA no longer conducts formal travel forecasts for Labor Day, the Auto Club Group expects travel volumes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
apr.org

Biden seeks to enforce COVID-19 vaccine requirements for some Americans

President Joe Biden recently announced that companies with more than 100 employees must require their workers to be fully vaccinated or test weekly. Biden also announced all federal workers must be vaccinated with no option for weekly testing as a substitute. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is tasked with enforcing the mandates.
U.S. POLITICS
investing.com

England's COVID-19 travel rules simplified in boost to industry

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain simplified rules on Friday for international travel to England in a boost to the tourism industry, including scrapping the need for fully vaccinated passengers to take expensive COVID-19 tests on arrival from low-risk countries. Under the new proposals, destinations will simply be ranked low or high risk,...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ABC7 Chicago

Proposed bill would require COVID vaccine, negative test for domestic air travel ahead of holidays

SAN FRANCISCO -- Travelers could be looking at new COVID restrictions as we embark on the holiday season. It's one of several COVID-related updates for the airline industry. With the Thanksgiving holiday just around the corner and one of the busiest times to fly, California Senator Diane Feinstein tweeted "We can't allow upcoming holiday air travel to contribute to another surge in COVID cases. Today, I introduced legislation requiring passengers on domestic flights to be vaccinated, test negative or be fully recovered from a previous COVID illness."
U.S. POLITICS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

UK simplifies COVID-19 travel rules slammed as confusing

LONDON — The British government announced a major simplification of its rules for international travel on Friday, heeding complaints from travelers and businesses that its regulations aimed at staving off the spread of COVID-19 were cumbersome and ineffective. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the "simpler, more straightforward system" would allow...
TRAVEL
Reuters

White House plans new system for international travel, contact tracing rules

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - (This Sept. 15 story has been refiled to correct spelling error in headline) The United States is developing a "new system for international travel" that will include contact tracing for when it eventually lifts travel restrictions that bar much of the world's population from entering the country, a senior White House official said on Wednesday.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Airlines#Q A#Ap#Americans#Noncitizens#The White House#European Union#Cdc#Johnson Johnson#Who#Sinovac#Hopper#Airlines For America#Associated Press
BBC

Covid-19: Travel rules overhaul sees amber list scrapped

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you on Saturday morning. International travel rules for England are to be simplified, scrapping the green and amber list in favour of a single red list from 4 October. Under new testing guidelines, people who are fully vaccinated will no longer need to take a pre-departure test before leaving any country not on the red list. And, later in October, returning travellers will be able to replace the day two PCR test with a cheaper lateral flow test. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the aim was to give overseas travel "a greater level of certainty". The new travel rules would remain in place "at least until the new year", he said. While travel is a devolved matter, the Scottish, Welsh, and Northern Irish governments have often followed the UK government's rules during the pandemic. Wales said it would "carefully consider" the proposed changes.
WORLD
fox5dc.com

Travel expert talks Biden administration's new travel rules

The Biden administration is lifting most travel restrictions for foreign visitors coming into the United States if they are vaccinated. What does that mean for the future of travel? Travel expert Troy Petenbrink joins FOX 5 this morning to explain.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Brazil
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
India
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
The Independent

Could vaccination be mandatory for US airline passengers?

A leading senator has introduced a bill that would require proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or recent recovery before flying domestically in the US. Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat senator, tweeted: “We can’t allow upcoming holiday air travel to contribute to another surge in Covid cases. “Today I...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US, EU pledge joint action on tech issues, semiconductors, China

US and EU officials on Wednesday pledged to join forces to deal with a host of technology and trade issues to secure semiconductor supplies and counter China's dominance. In addition to semiconductors, the sides are grappling with how to work together to counter what they view as China's unfair trade practices.
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: People Who Refuse Shot Start Losing Their Jobs As Cities And Companies Get Tougher About Vaccines

DENVER (CBS4) – “I will not let them violate my constitutional rights and force me to be stuck with a needle with their vaccines,” said Denver police officer Dave Curtis. Curtis says he will retire early, rather than receiving the COVID vaccine by a Thursday deadline for city employees. He was part of a lawsuit by seven officers asking a judge to force the city to back down from requiring vaccination. The judge rejected it early Wednesday, saying they should have first taken their objections to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment. “What the court said ultimately was, ‘Hey I...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy