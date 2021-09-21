CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Celebrity Travel: Go away with Justin Chon

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith his latest movie, “Blue Bayou,” award-winning filmmaker Justin Chon (“Gook,” “Ms. Purple”) explores the plight of Antonio LeBlanc, a New Orleans man who was adopted as a baby and is facing deportation, due to his lack of U.S. citizenship. Based on the real-life cases of adults who literally were sent back to “where they came from,” the movie had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, before its September theatrical release. The Los Angeles-based artist wrote, directed, and acted in “Blue Bayou,” which also stars Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander as his wife.

imdb.com

Justin Chon’s Encounters with Racism in Hollywood Led Him to Make Indies Like ‘Blue Bayou’

Justin Chon’s Southern-set immigration drama “Blue Bayou” has the raw feel of a ’70s movie — a freewheeling 16mm camera, intimately scaled, in-your-face human drama a la John Cassevetes — but it’s a film that could likely only be made now. That’s even in spite of the film’s exploration of longstanding, trenchant issues of immigration and deportation in the United States.
Teen Vogue

“Blue Bayou” Director Justin Chon on “Twilight,” Empathy & Having More Than One Asian Character

You'll likely recognize Justin Chon from one of his numerous film roles in the Twilight series, the Disney Channel Original Movie Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior, and more. In the years since those projects, however, he's added filmmaker to his extensive resumé. His latest film, Blue Bayou, tackles adoption, immigration, and poverty — and what it means to be an American.
48hills.org

In ‘Blue Bayou,’ Justin Chon highlights citizenship limbo of Korean adoptees

Adopted as a three-year-old from South Korea and as thoroughly Cajun as crawfish etouffee, Antonio LeBlanc has never had any reason to question his American citizenship in Blue Bayou, actor/director Justin Chon’s latest drama, now playing in theaters. But just as the tattoo artist, his wife Kathy, and Jessie, Kathy’s daughter he’s raising as his own, start counting the days to the birth of a new child, a fight lands him in jail—and a deportation order soon follows, when the authorities discover that his citizenship was never naturalized.
filmmakermagazine.com

“Someone Needs to Shed Light On This Issue”: Justin Chon on His Adoptee Deportation Melodrama, Blue Bayou

Justin Chon first came to the world’s attention playing Eric Yorkie, a supporting character in the Twilight movies. The global success of that young-vampires-in-love franchise helped Chon land lead roles in films such as 21 & Over, Revenge of the Green Dragons, and Seoul Searching, but all the while, the freshly minted movie star was honing his craft as a writer and director. First came 2015’s little-seen Man Up (“That was my film school”), then the breakthrough of Gook, which won the NEXT Audience Award at Sundance in 2017. A bracing look at the 1992 Rodney King riots from a Korean American perspective, Gook showed off Chon’s distinctive strengths as a filmmaker: energetic and emotionally charged storytelling, big-hearted humanism, and a keen eye for both vivid social detail and the poetry of everyday life. Ms. Purple followed in 2019, a gentler but still turbulent tale of a broken family in LA’s Koreatown trying to heal itself.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hollywood Remixed’: Jose Antonio Vargas and ‘Blue Bayou’ Director/Star Justin Chon Tell Stories About Undocumented Immigrants

The “Documenting the Undocumented” episode of Hollywood Remixed, The Hollywood Reporter‘s topical inclusion-themed podcast explores narratives about undocumented immigrants with two special guests. Pulitzer-winning journalist Jose Antonio Vargas is, for many, the public face and also voice for undocumented immigrants in this country. The former Washington Post reporter learned the truth about his status as a teenager, then went public about it 14 years later. Since telling his own story in that 2011 New York Times Magazine essay, Vargas has now gone on to advocate for other immigrants through shaping the storytelling about them. “In this country, you cannot change the politics...
GQMagazine

With Cannes Darling Blue Bayou, Justin Chon Asks What It Means to Be an American

As many filmmakers can probably attest, it’s a daunting proposition unveiling your work at the Cannes Film Festival, the infamous hub in the French Riviera attended by ruthless cinephiles who aren’t afraid to boo. But at its premiere in July, Justin Chon’s Blue Bayou was met with a thunderous reception: a rousing standing ovation from tear-stricken audience members.
Film Threat

Justin Chon on Finding the Tragedy in Blue Bayou

After his strong showing with his last film, Ms. Purple, writer/director Justin Chon found inspiration for Blue Bayou from stories of adoptees from South Korea being deported from the United States after having lived their entire lives in the country. I spoke with Justin about the tricky nature of writing tragedy, finding Alicia Vikander and funding, and the extensive research process to tell this story right.
MovieMaker

St. Vincent Gets Fake; Justin Chon Goes From L.A. to LA; Date Your Car

St. Vincent gets fake in the rock star documentary takedown The Nowhere Inn; Justin Chon relocates from Los Angeles to Louisiana for the immigration story Blue Bayou; a Beyond Fest screening is thematically perfect. All in today’s Movie News Rundown. But First: We’re halfway through September — how’s your screenplay...
Napa Valley Register

Go away with ... Cristina Rodlo

“I’ve been very fortunate to have worked both in Mexico and the United States,” said Los Angeles-based actress Cristina Rodlo. “Honestly, the biggest difference is the budget. Other than that, it’s pretty much the same.” Rodlo is the star of Netflix’s horror film, “No One Gets Out Alive,” where she plays an immigrant whose hopes for realizing the American Dream are sabotaged by the strange occurrences in her apartment. Fans may stay in touch with Rodlo on Twitter (https://twitter.com/cristinarodlo).
