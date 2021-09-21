Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 5

CINCINNATI -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' latest loss clearly impacted head coach Urban Meyer more than the first three. He didn't even try to hide his frustration. His eyes were red, and he looked physically and emotionally drained in his postgame news conference. At one point he slammed his hand down on the podium to emphasize that the Jaguars didn't turn the ball over on offense for the first time this season and still lost.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO