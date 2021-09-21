Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 5
A-singled for Peters in the 4th. b-struck out for Cessa in the 5th. c-popped out for Overton in the 7th. d-flied out for Lorenzen in the 8th. LOB--Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 8. 2B--Gamel (17), Castellanos (37), DeShields (3). HR--Tsutsugo (8), off Gutierrez; Reynolds (24), off Gutierrez; Votto (32), off Peters; Votto (33), off Ponce; Suárez (27), off Ponce; Farmer (15), off K.Keller. RBI--Tsutsugo 2 (28), Reynolds 2 (88), Newman (34), Castellanos 3 (86), Votto 3 (92), Suárez (71), Farmer (58), DeShields (4). CS--Alford (4). SF--Reynolds.
