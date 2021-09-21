What’s being said nationally after Detroit Lions get blanked in second half of loss to Packers
The Detroit Lions went into the half leading the Green Bay Packers 17-14, then came out and laid an egg in the second half of their 35-17 loss on Monday Night Football. Green Bay scored 21 unanswered points to send the Lions to 0-2 on the year. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers recovered after an ugly opener, completing 22 of 27 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns. The reigning MVP was lights-out on second and third down, completing his first 16 passes on those downs against the Lions.www.mlive.com
