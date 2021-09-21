What’s being said nationally after Detroit Lions get blanked in second half of loss to Packers

The Detroit Lions lost their first game of the season but within that loss, quarterback Jared Goff learned something about himself and his new team. “I think we learned how we can be down in a game and come back and make it a ball game,” he said. “You don’t ever want to have to be there (trailing big) but we have that ability to throw the ball and come back and make it a game.”

