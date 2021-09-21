Remembering Larry King’s works

The Steubenville Art Association’s September display at Historic Fort Steuben, located at 120 S. Third St., Steubenville, is one in memory of the late Larry King, who was a 17-year member of the association. “Larry was a well-loved member of the art association, having served in many capacities over the years, including as parliamentarian, recording secretary and trustee,” an association spokesperson noted. King was an avid wet-into-wet oil painter and Bob-Ross certified after having attended workshops in Florida many years ago. King taught adult art classes at the Center for Music and Art in Wintersville for 10 years. He was an employee at the Sammis Plant before his retirement and served as a union representative during his tenure there. He had an interest in painting since high school. After high school and before his employment at the Sammis Plant, King set up displays for the Creegan Co., which involved extensive travels to malls to do so. He was responsible for the display windows at the Hub in downtown Steubenville. “He always enjoyed art and was always ‘doodling’ from coffee shop to coffee shop,” noted Valli King, his younger sister. She related the story of noticing a “doodled napkin” in a coffee shop in Georgia when she was traveling to Florida. It was on the wall behind the cash register, hung there by a waitress who had admired the landscape scene. Valli told the waitress that it had been done by her brother, whose initials were at the bottom. Admiring King’s work at the Visitor Center is volunteer Mary Bauer.