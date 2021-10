No. 1 Alabama outlasted No. 11 Florida, 31–29, in a classic SEC battle between storied cross-division rivals. The victory was the Crimson Tide's eighth straight over the Gators dating back to 2009, though it was the closest the teams have played since a one-point decision (also in The Swamp) back in 1999. Alabama led by as much as 21-3 in the second quarter, while Florida played far better over the final three quarters of the game.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO