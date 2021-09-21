CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Cumberland, WV

Alpha Tau Chapter hostesses

Weirton Daily Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe September meeting of the Alpha Tau chapter, Alpha Delta Kappa International Honorary for Women Educators was held at Tomlinson Run State Park. The meeting was called to order by President Diane Bowers. The Thought for the Day, in remembrance of 911, was given by Fran Jones. Secretary Velda Icard read the minutes of the May meeting and June executive board meeting which were approved by the group. She read several items of correspondence. Treasurer Fran Jones gave the financial report, including a discussion of dues payment options. It was decided to do a program at the October meeting to assist those who would like to make their payments online. Under new business, members discussed the celebration of Founders Day, which is held every October. Altruistic projects were discussed, including filling Christmas Shoe Boxes. Information will be distributed at the next meeting. Hostess committees were assigned, and locations for upcoming meetings were determined. Hostesses for the Welcome Back/Fifties Fun Social were Pam Robinson, left, and Amy Hannahs. The members enjoyed participating in Hula Hoop contests, bubble gum bubble blowing competitions and 1950s trivia. Refreshments were root beer floats. The next meeting will be held Oct. 12 at the Swaney Memorial Library in New Cumberland.

www.weirtondailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Cumberland, WV
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tau#Hostess

Comments / 0

Community Policy