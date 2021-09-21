Special Weather Statement issued for Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 23:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Greene A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Greene County through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1117 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Willard, or 10 miles northwest of Springfield, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Springfield... Willard Strafford... Brookline Glidewell... Cave Springs Ebenezer... Bois D`arc Galloway This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 66 and 68, and between mile markers 70 and 87. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH