CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Human whistled languages may offer model for how to study dolphin communication

EurekAlert
 10 days ago

Whistling while you work isn’t just a distraction for some people. More than 80 cultures employ a whistled form of their native language to communicate over long distances. A multidisciplinary team of scientists believe that some of these whistled languages can serve as a model for elucidating how information may be encoded in dolphin whistle communication. They made their case in a new paper published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

Lumpy tumor shown on facial reconstruction of Neanderthal who lived on 'drowned land'

You can now gaze into the crinkly eyes of "Krijn," a young Neanderthal man who had a tumor growing on his skull when he died up to 70,000 years ago. In 2001, an amateur paleontologist found a piece of Krijn's skull while sifting through sediments collected from the bottom of the North Sea, off the coast of the Netherlands. Now, paleo-anthropological artists have used that hunk of skull to create a lifelike bust of Krijn, including the bulge above his right eyebrow where the tumor sat.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Wiggling worms suggest link between vitamin B12 and Alzheimer's

Worms don’t wiggle when they have Alzheimer’s disease. Yet something helped worms with the disease hold onto their wiggle in Professor Jessica Tanis’s lab at the University of Delaware. In solving the mystery, Tanis and her team have yielded new clues into the potential impact of diet on Alzheimer’s, the...
WILDLIFE
EurekAlert

Jawbone of 16,000-25,000-year-old human represents first Pleistocene remains from Sulawesi; shows surprising dental wear pattern

Jawbone of 16,000-25,000-year-old human represents first Pleistocene remains from Sulawesi; shows surprising dental wear pattern. Article Title: Skeletal remains of a Pleistocene modern human (Homo sapiens) from Sulawesi. Author Countries: Australia, Indonesia, Japan. Funding: The excavations at Leang Bulu Bettue are funded by an Australian Research Council (ARC) Future Fellowship...
SCIENCE
Texarkana Gazette

Genetic research may reveal how humans lost their tails

For half a billion years or so, our ancestors sprouted tails. As fish, they used their tails to swim through the Cambrian seas. Much later, when they evolved into primates, their tails helped them stay balanced as they raced from branch to branch through Eocene jungles. But then, roughly 25 million years ago, the tails disappeared.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Language#Language Center#Native Language#Observational Study#Turkish#French#Hunter College#Rockefeller University#Cnrs#The Collegium Of Lyon#Coi#Aaas#Eurekalert
Clearfield Progress

LHU communication professor published in Comedy Studies journal

LOCK HAVEN – Dr. Matthew McKeague, assistant professor of communication at Lock Haven University, has been published in the journal, Comedy Studies, advancing his research line of humor analysis. McKeague’s article, “Comedy Comes in Threes: Developing a Conceptual Framework for the Comic Triple Humor Technique,” breaks down The Comic Triple...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
EurekAlert

Primordial ‘hyper-eye’ discovered

An international research team has found an eye system in trilobites of the suborder Phacopina from the Devonian (390 million years B.P.) that is unique in the animal kingdom: each of the about 200 lenses of a hyper-facet eye spans a group of six normal compound-eye-facets, forming a compound eye itself. In addition to the hyper-facetted eyes, the researchers, led by zoologist Dr. Brigitte Schoenemann at the University of Cologne’s Institute for Didactics of Biology, identified a structure that they believe to be a local neural network which directly processed the information from this special eye, and an optic nerve that carried information from the eye to the brain. The article, ‘A 390 million-year-old hyper-compound eye in Devonian phacopid trilobites,’ has been published in Scientific Reports.
WILDLIFE
Seacoast Online

Professor Chamberlin to speak on wireless communication, human health

YORK, Maine — On Thursday, Sept. 23, at 2 p.m. at the York Public Library, Kent Chamberlin, PhD, Professor Emeritus from UNH, will deliver a talk explaining the dangers of radiation technology to human health. Chamberlain has devoted 35 years to research on radio wave propagation and wave phenomena in the human body. He recently served on the New Hampshire Commission to explore the health and environmental impacts of wireless communication. Their report concluded that no installations should be built within 500 meters of any residence.
YORK, ME
ScienceAlert

New Study Explains Why Human Languages Share a Lot of The Same Grammar

There are around 7,000 human languages that we know of worldwide, and while they're all unique, they're also more similar than you might have realized – particularly when it comes to the grammar, or the way that sentences can be formed and used. That might be because of certain genetic tendencies, scientists have theorized, or perhaps it's down to the cognitive capacities that all human beings share, like the passage of time that enables us to develop past and future tenses. A new study proposes a different reason behind this shared grammar: the way that we talk about language itself. "We propose that...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Brazil
EurekAlert

AI may predict the next virus to jump from animals to humans

Most emerging infectious diseases of humans (like COVID-19) are zoonotic – caused by viruses originating from other animal species. Identifying high-risk viruses earlier can improve research and surveillance priorities. A study publishing in PLOS Biology on September 28th by Nardus Mollentze, Simon Babayan, and Daniel Streicker at University of Glasgow, United Kingdom suggests that machine learning (a type of artifical intelligence) using viral genomes may predict the likelihood that any animal-infecting virus will infect humans, given biologically relevant exposure.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

How our unique brain takes shape during mid-pregnancy

About four or five months after conception, a burst of synaptic growth begins in the prefrontal cortex (PFC) of the human fetus. And within this tangled mass of connections, the developing brain acquires the unique properties that make humans capable of abstract thought, language, and complex social interactions. But what...
SCIENCE
VentureBeat

Falsehoods more likely with large language models

The use of AI language models to generate text for business applications is gaining steam. Large companies are deploying their own systems, while others are leveraging models like OpenAI’s GPT-3 via APIs. According to OpenAI, GPT-3 is now being used in over 300 apps by thousands of developers, producing an average of more than 4.5 billion novel words per day.
TECHNOLOGY
heritagedaily.com

Stone Age humans used personal ornaments to communicate about themselves

Anthropologists say humans have been using personal ornaments to communicate about themselves without the fuss of conversation – for millennia. Shell beads recovered from a cave in western Morocco, determined to be between 142,000 and 150,000 years old, suggest that this behaviour may go back much farther than previously thought. The finding, detailed Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, was made by a team of archaeologists that includes Steven L. Kuhn, a professor of anthropology in the University of Arizona College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.
SCIENCE
goodmenproject.com

The Importance of Body Language in Communication

“I speak two languages: Body & English.” A quote by classical Hollywood actress, Mae West may put a light on the importance of body language in communication. Since body language isn’t any spoken language but her words emphasis on how it impacts our daily life. What is body language?. Body...
CELL PHONES
tsl.news

Scripps’ Look Up: A kaleidoscopic study in human interaction

The tickets for Look Up, an immersive art exhibit created by Elizabeth Turk SC ’83, requested that attendees show up promptly at 9:30 a.m. — likely mid-morning for some of the staff, faculty and older volunteers who showed up, but an early call time for college students looking to enjoy the leisure of the weekend.
VISUAL ART
EurekAlert

Dynamic twists and loops can enable DNA to modulate its function

When people think of DNA, they visualize a string-like double helix structure. In reality, the DNA double helix in cells is supercoiled and constrained into loops. This supercoiling and looping are known to influence every aspect of DNA activity, but how this happens has not been clear. Published in the...
SCIENCE
The Independent

A-level pupils should be required to study humanities subject, maths and foreign language, report suggests

A-level pupils should be required to study a humanities subject, mathematics and a foreign language to tackle a decline in humanities enrolments at universities, a report suggests. The report, published by the Higher Education Policy Institute, argues that requiring maths as an A-level subject would improve the numerical abilities of humanities graduates and boost their employment prospects.Dr Gabriel Roberts, an English teacher at a London secondary school and the report’s author, argues that the number of humanities students may rise if studying a humanities subject at university was made compulsory. “Requiring pupils to continue a foreign language until the end...
EDUCATION
EurekAlert

Study maps immune system genes involved in resistance to SARS-CoV-2

Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo. In a study reported on Frontiers in Immunology, Brazilian researchers have taken the first steps toward understanding why some people are naturally resistant to infection by the novel coronavirus. The researchers analyzed genetic material from 86 discordant couples in the...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Ancient Humans Tended The World's Most Dangerous Birds, Because of Course We Did

With powerful legs tipped by dagger-like talons, capable of eviscerating you with a single kick, cassowaries are the bird that most lives up to the moniker of a modern dinosaur. But surprisingly, these strikingly unique avians may have been humanity's 'chickens' – long before we kept actual chickens. Eggshell remnants suggest that as far back as 18,000 years ago, humans seemed to be collecting cassowary eggs for something other than just a tasty meal. "This is not some small fowl, it is a huge, ornery, flightless bird that can eviscerate you," Penn state anthropologist Kristina Douglass explained.  These hefty fruit eaters maintain their rainforest...
ANIMALS
EurekAlert

Zebrafish predict the future to avoid virtual danger

Scientists from the RIKEN Center for Brain Science (CBS) and collaborators in Japan have discovered particular neurons in the brain that monitor whether predictions made by fish actually come true. By making use of a new virtual reality-outfitted aquarium where brain imaging of zebrafish can be done as they learn and navigate through virtual reality cues, researchers found neurons that allow efficient risk avoidance and create a “hazard map” in the brain that allows for escape to safety. The study was published in Nature Communications on September 29.
WILDLIFE
EurekAlert

Bird poop reveals that when birds migrate, their gut bacteria change

The trillions of bacteria living in our guts play a crucial role in our ability to digest food and fight off disease. All other animals also have communities of bacteria living inside them, that scientists call microbiomes, and learning about them can help scientists put together a more complete picture of how those animals interact with the world. In a new study in the journal Molecular Ecology, researchers used tiny radio trackers to follow the movements of birds that migrated between The Bahamas and Michigan, and they found that the same individual birds’ gut bacteria were different in the two locations. And to figure that out, the scientists had to get up close and personal with a lot of bird poop.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy