CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

Heat Advisory issued for Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 20:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures from 98 to 105 degrees expected. * WHERE...San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Refugio, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Refugio; San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Aransas County in south central Texas Southern Refugio County in south central Texas East Central San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 220 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bayside and Farm Road 136. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 16:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Bee County in south central Texas Southeastern Live Oak County in south central Texas Northwestern San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 504 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lagarto, Mount Lucas, Argenta and Lake Corpus Christi, including portions of US Highway 281. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aibonito, Cayey, Cidra, Comerio, San Lorenzo by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 17:01:00 Expires: 2021-09-30 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aibonito; Cayey; Cidra; Comerio; San Lorenzo THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR AIBONITO, CAYEY, CIDRA, COMERIO AND SAN LORENZO The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 16:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Patricio FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 15:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Aransas County in south central Texas Southern Refugio County in south central Texas East Central San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 220 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bayside and Farm Road 136. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 16:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 237 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of South Central San Patricio County This includes the following streams and drainages Corpus Christi Bay and Chiltipin Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 15:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 237 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of South Central San Patricio County This includes the following streams and drainages Corpus Christi Bay and Chiltipin Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brooks, Jim Hogg by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brooks; Jim Hogg FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN BROOKS AND EASTERN JIM HOGG COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Fernando Valley#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Heat Advisory
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aibonito, Cayey, Cidra, Comerio, San Lorenzo by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 17:01:00 Expires: 2021-09-30 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aibonito; Cayey; Cidra; Comerio; San Lorenzo The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Aibonito in Puerto Rico Cayey in Puerto Rico Cidra in Puerto Rico Comerio in Puerto Rico San Lorenzo in Puerto Rico * Until 545 PM AST. * At 342 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brooks by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brooks FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL BROOKS COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-03 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 1 PM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Fairbanks and the surrounding Hills. * WHEN...Noon Friday to 1 PM Sunday. The first round of snow comes Friday midday into the evening. Expect 1 to 2 inches with the first round. A second longer duration snowfall develops Saturday morning and lasts through Sunday, with 2 to 4 inches expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for McCulloch, San Saba by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 20:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: McCulloch; San Saba The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern McCulloch County in west central Texas West Central San Saba County in west central Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 749 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small streams and low water crossings. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Brady, Rochelle, Voca, Camp San Saba, Brady Lake, Placid and Us-190 Near The Mcculloch-San Saba County Line. This includes the following DSS Events Rochelle Hornet Pride Stadium.
MCCULLOCH COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Anasco, Las Marias, Mayaguez, San Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 18:23:00 Expires: 2021-09-30 20:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Anasco; Las Marias; Mayaguez; San Sebastian The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Anasco in Puerto Rico Las Marias in Puerto Rico Mayaguez in Puerto Rico San Sebastian in Puerto Rico * Until 730 PM AST. * At 523 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Saba by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: San Saba The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern McCulloch County in west central Texas West Central San Saba County in west central Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 749 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small streams and low water crossings. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Brady, Rochelle, Voca, Camp San Saba, Brady Lake, Placid and Us-190 Near The Mcculloch-San Saba County Line. This includes the following DSS Events Rochelle Hornet Pride Stadium.
SAN SABA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Edwards by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 23:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Edwards The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Edwards County in south central Texas East Central Val Verde County in south central Texas * Until 215 AM CDT. * At 1112 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Carta Valley. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
EDWARDS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Edwards by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 23:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Edwards The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Edwards County in south central Texas East Central Val Verde County in south central Texas * Until 215 AM CDT. * At 1112 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Carta Valley. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
EDWARDS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hill by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 23:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hill The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Hill County in central Texas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 1053 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hillsboro, Whitney, Itasca, Blum, Covington, Lake Whitney State Park, Abbott and Aquilla.
HILL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hill by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 23:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hill The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Hill County in central Texas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 1053 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hillsboro, Whitney, Itasca, Blum, Covington, Lake Whitney State Park, Abbott and Aquilla.
HILL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Real by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 19:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Real The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Edwards County in south central Texas Northwestern Kerr County in south central Texas Northeastern Real County in south central Texas * Until 315 AM CDT. * At 1213 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kerr Wildlife Management Area and Prade Ranch. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
REAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 01:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Val Verde The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Edwards County in south central Texas East Central Val Verde County in south central Texas * Until 215 AM CDT. * At 1112 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Carta Valley. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
VAL VERDE COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy