United Way of Texarkana to kick off 97th fundraising campaign Friday | Goal is to raise $900,000, rebound from COVID-challenged year

Texarkana Gazette
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year will mark United Way of Greater Texarkana's 97th annual Campaign kick-off. The event will be on Friday, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center. Last year's event was held virtually, and UWGT is still more than $200,000 behind due to lost fundraisers, furloughed employees and employees who were laid off. Last year, more than $50,000 was given out for COVID related expenses, CEO/President Mark Bledsoe said.

