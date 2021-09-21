CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Federal appeals court to hear Missouri abortion law case

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41zY8N_0c2iPZP600

A federal appeals court on Tuesday will consider whether Missouri can implement a sweeping law aimed at limiting abortions.

The law adopted in 2019 would ban abortions at or around the eighth week of pregnancy. It also would prohibit abortions based on a Down syndrome diagnosis.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis isn't expected to rule for several weeks.

In June, a three-judge 8th Circuit panel upheld an injunction from U.S. District Judge Howard Sachs prohibiting Missouri from enforcing the provisions. Most of the discussion at the panel's hearing centered around the provision banning abortions because the fetus is diagnosed with Down syndrome.

But the full court then decided to hear the case, a decision that Yamelsie Rodríguez, president and CEO of Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, called “another troubling signal in a long line of threats to our reproductive freedom.”

The Missouri attorney general’s office is defending the law.

Sachs said in his 2020 ruling that he thought Planned Parenthood and the ACLU would likely succeed in their lawsuit challenging the law as unconstitutional. Similar laws have been struck down in North Dakota and Iowa.

Legislators who helped draft the Missouri law said it was meant to withstand court challenges. It included a provision stating that if the eight-week ban was struck down, a series of less-restrictive abortion limits would kick in at 14, 18 or 20 weeks. But courts have blocked enforcement of all of those limits thus far.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt wants the U.S. Supreme Court to decide the case. In a court filing in July, Schmitt, a Republican, said the Supreme Court should consider whether Missouri’s restrictions are “reasonable regulations on abortion."

Schmitt also said the High Court should use the case to decide whether to overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which established a nationwide right to abortion at any point before a fetus can survive outside the womb, which is roughly around the 24th week.

The appeals court case over the Missouri law comes weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed a Texas law that bans abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, which is usually around six weeks into a pregnancy.

The Supreme Court also has agreed to consider allowing the enforcement of a Mississippi law that would ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which could dramatically alter nearly 50 years of court precedent on abortion rights.

Missouri is among several conservative states that have passed abortion restrictions in the hopes that the increasingly conservative Supreme Court will eventually overturn Roe v. Wade.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Planned Parenthood Files Texas Supreme Court Emergency Request Challenging New Abortion Ban

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Planned Parenthood affiliates in Texas filed an emergency request on September 29 asking the Texas Supreme Court to intervene in the ongoing case against Texas Right to Life, challenging Senate Bill 8, the state’s six-week abortion ban. Earlier in September Planned Parenthood was granted a temporary injunction against the group, which blocked it from suing abortion providers and health care workers at Planned Parenthood centers in Texas under SB 8. Later, at the request of Texas Right to Life, the Texas Multidistrict Litigation Panel stepped in and stayed all ongoing challenges to SB 8 in state court indefinitely. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missouri Independent

Missouri Supreme Court mulls challenge to laws that blocked abortion bill vote

Making people who want to force a statewide vote on newly passed laws wait while the Secretary of State writes a ballot title undermines the constitutional right of referendum, attorneys for an abortion-rights group argued Wednesday to the Missouri Supreme Court. A ballot title was “not necessary for most of Missouri history,” Jessie Steffan, attorney […] The post Missouri Supreme Court mulls challenge to laws that blocked abortion bill vote appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Iowa State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmitt
NBC News

Supreme Court's popularity shifts after abortion decisions

WASHINGTON — This week the Supreme Court announced that it would hear arguments on a Mississippi law that would ban abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy, except in the case of medical emergencies. The news was the latest bit of evidence that abortion and the court are going to remain big political issues in the months ahead.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Laws#Abortion Rights#8th Circuit#The U S Supreme Court#Republican#The Supreme Court#The High Court
Daily Mail

More than 500 current and former female athletes urge US Supreme Court to reject Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy

More than 500 current and former female athletes have urged the Supreme Court to reject a Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Biden administration has also backed Jackson Women's Health Organization, the only abortion clinic in Mississippi, in its fight over the state's attempted ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
ACLU
Arkansas Online

Israel anti-boycott law focus of appeals court hearing

A full panel of federal appeals court judges Tuesday heard arguments in the high-profile fight over the state's anti-boycott law, with the judges frequently asking questions about the law's use of the term "boycott" during the hearing. The legal dispute is over a 2017 Arkansas law, Act 710, that added...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

264K+
Followers
116K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy