Halo Infinite Technical Preview Invitations Have Been Sent Out

Following the second multiplayer flight, Halo Infinite players are sharing clips demonstrating the frightening killing potential of the new grappling hook. It's only been available for a couple of weekends via the two completed beta runs, but Halo Infinite's grappling hook is already becoming a key feature of the multiplayer meta. Though you'll need to find it on the map before you can use it, unlike the campaign where it's a default tool, once you get your hands on the Grappleshot you can use it to get the drop on players from above, below, and around corners for clutch kills and getaways.

