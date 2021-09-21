CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q&A: America’s new COVID-19 rules for international travel

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is rolling out new international travel policies affecting Americans and noncitizens alike who want to fly into the U.S. The goal is to restore more normal air travel after 18 months of disruption caused by COVID-19. The across-the-board rules, which will take effect in November, will replace a hodgepodge of confusioning restrictions. Some details of the plan announced Monday are being worked out, but here are some questions and answers about what to expect:

thefreshtoast.com

International Travel: Biden Administration Updates COVID-19 Guidelines

The Biden Administration announced new international travel guidelines that will go into effect in November. Following months of heavy international travel restrictions, the U.S. is gearing up to reopening its borders. This week, President Joe Biden announced that fully vaccinated travelers from specific countries will be able to enter the U.S. in early November.
Biden seeks to enforce COVID-19 vaccine requirements for some Americans

President Joe Biden recently announced that companies with more than 100 employees must require their workers to be fully vaccinated or test weekly. Biden also announced all federal workers must be vaccinated with no option for weekly testing as a substitute. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is tasked with enforcing the mandates.
England's COVID-19 travel rules simplified in boost to industry

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain simplified rules on Friday for international travel to England in a boost to the tourism industry, including scrapping the need for fully vaccinated passengers to take expensive COVID-19 tests on arrival from low-risk countries. Under the new proposals, destinations will simply be ranked low or high risk,...
UK says it will simplify confusing COVID-19 travel rules

The British government says it plans to simplify rules for international travel during the coronavirus pandemic, with an announcement coming later Friday.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Twitter that he would “set out measures to simplify international travel later today in order to reduce costs, take advantage of higher levels of vaccination, and keep us all safe.”The government is under pressure to scrap its “traffic light” system that ranks countries as red, amber or green — high, medium or low risk from the coronavirus. The categories have been criticized as unfair and confusing, and sudden changes to countries’ status...
State
Washington State
Proposed bill would require COVID vaccine, negative test for domestic air travel ahead of holidays

SAN FRANCISCO -- Travelers could be looking at new COVID restrictions as we embark on the holiday season. It's one of several COVID-related updates for the airline industry. With the Thanksgiving holiday just around the corner and one of the busiest times to fly, California Senator Diane Feinstein tweeted "We can't allow upcoming holiday air travel to contribute to another surge in COVID cases. Today, I introduced legislation requiring passengers on domestic flights to be vaccinated, test negative or be fully recovered from a previous COVID illness."
White House plans new system for international travel, contact tracing rules

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - (This Sept. 15 story has been refiled to correct spelling error in headline) The United States is developing a "new system for international travel" that will include contact tracing for when it eventually lifts travel restrictions that bar much of the world's population from entering the country, a senior White House official said on Wednesday.
Covid-19: Travel rules set to change and Wales to decide on 'vaccine passports'

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. 1. Overhaul of international travel rules expected. Changes to the rules on international travel are expected, with ministers considering simplifying the traffic light system by scrapping the...
Could vaccination be mandatory for US airline passengers?

A leading senator has introduced a bill that would require proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or recent recovery before flying domestically in the US. Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat senator, tweeted: “We can’t allow upcoming holiday air travel to contribute to another surge in Covid cases. “Today I...
US, EU pledge joint action on tech issues, semiconductors, China

US and EU officials on Wednesday pledged to join forces to deal with a host of technology and trade issues to secure semiconductor supplies and counter China's dominance. In addition to semiconductors, the sides are grappling with how to work together to counter what they view as China's unfair trade practices.
Trade, tech talks between US and EU open in Pittsburgh

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and a number of other senior Biden administration officials are kicking off two days of trade and technology talks with European Union counterparts in Pittsburgh The two sides are hoping to make progress on several disputes, including U.S. tariffs on EU steel and aluminum imports, and a unified stance against predatory Chinese commercial policies. The atmosphere has been clouded by recent EU anger over being excluded from a new U.S.-British-Australian security initiative for the Indo-Pacific that aims to counter China’s increasing assertiveness in the region.Blinken is being joined in Pittsburgh by Commerce Secretary Gina...
China Tells NATO to Stay Out of Asia

China told NATO on Monday to focus its attention on transatlantic issues, raising objections to the deployment of foreign military vessels and aircraft near the country in recent years. In their first formal dialogue since a tense exchange of statements in June, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told NATO Secretary...
