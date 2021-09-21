CrimeScene, 9.21

Cornerstone Drive: A man drove an Isuzu Rodeo over exposed water lines near a church parking lot after dark, sending “water spraying everywhere,” police reported. The concerned citizen who called in said the driver and his sidekick were stumbling around and reeked of booze. The cops took a 52-year-old man to jail for DUI.
Local law enforcement targeted fleeing vehicles during a Monday night operation that lasted into Tuesday morning. The operation netted 18 arrests that included 12 city warrants, eight state warrants and 11 investigative charges of resisting arrest and drug paraphernalia. In all, officers conducted 64 traffic stops and seven “check subject”...
DALY CITY (CBS SF) — Police in Daly City busted an illegal gambling establishment early Thursday morning, arresting four adults and seizing coin-operated machines, cash, drugs, and guns, authorities said.
According to information posted on the department’s social media accounts, the bust happened at 5 a.m. Thursday at a home on Monterey Avenue.
The Daly City crime suppression Unit, detectives, and tactical team served a search warrant at the address after it was determined the residence was being used as an illegal gambling establishment with coin operated machines.
Officers found illegal gambling machines, large quantities of illegal drugs, a large amount of U.S. currency, as well as multiple firearms.
Detectives arrested four adults residing at the residence who were booked into the County Jail for a variety of charges associated with the drugs, guns, and illegal gambling.
PACIFICA (CBS SF) — A man with a domestic violence restraining order preventing him from contacting a Pacifica woman was arrested near her home with a gun and a number of high-capacity magazines, police said Wednesday.
Pacifica police said a woman living on the 200 block of Gateway Drive on Tuesday told officers someone she knew was violating a restraining order by sending her text messages and telling her he was on the way to her home.
When officers searched the area around the home they found the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Pacifica resident Jaime Gotai, inside a vehicle in close proximity...
(WHDH) — A man was arrested after a search of his vehicle and two residences yielded a gold-plated handgun, a rifle, and two kilograms of cocaine, among other contraband, authorities said. An officer on patrol in the area of Woodworth Boulevard in Port Arthur, Texas, just before 9:30 a.m. on...
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — A woman is behind bars and facing numerous charges after police found a packet normally used to store drugs in the mouth of a 7-month-old baby.
According to Penn Live, Khelsea Frick, of Harrisburg, was arrested on Thursday.
Police officers were reportedly dispatched to the scene of a baby who was unresponsive, when a responding officer noticed a foreign object inside the mouth of the baby.
The baby was rushed to the hospital and treated with Narcan. The baby was last listed in stable condition.
Penn Live also reports that Frick’s two-year-old child was also taken to the hospital after ingesting multiple packets of suspected heroin or fentanyl.
Frick was taken to the Dauphin County Prison. She is facing numerous charges, including endangering the welfare of children, and the possession of controlled substances.
BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating five suspects on multiple charges after an incident in Great Bend. Early Tuesday, police began investigating a reported robbery and kidnapping in the 4700 block of 8th Street in Great Bend, according to a media release. During the course of this investigation, detectives...
A man and woman passing through Atchison on Tuesday have landed themselves a stay in the county jail after a routine investigation and vehicle stop led to allegations that they were in possession of dangerous drugs and paraphernalia with the intent to sell. Formal charges were pending Wednesday morning against...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — They’re known as the “Thin Blue Line,” protecting us from danger.
But across America, a high percentage of law enforcement officers refuse to be vaccinated despite the pleas from their bosses, who say they’re putting themselves and the public at risk.
“It’s extremely important because the people we deal with can make people sick and bring it home to their family,” Allegheny County Sheriff Bill Mullen said.
Over the past 19 months, Allegheny County Sheriff’s deputies have routinely transported inmates with COVID-19 from the jail to the hospital. But despite the urging of Mullen, 35 percent of his deputies have...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department arrested a hit-and-run driver who hit two deputies with his red Ford pickup during a traffic stop on Sept. 28.
Police later identified the 19-year-old driver as Joevony Vasquez.
It happened just after 9:30 a.m. on WB I-20. Driving a Red Ford F-150, Vasquez also struck another car, then fled the location.
The two deputies were transported in stable condition along with two other people to local hospital, according to Dallas County Sheriff’s Department Detective Raul Reyna.
Law enforcement officials have yet to release the identities of the injured deputies.
Vasquez faces three counts of accident involving injury. He’s currently at the Dallas County jail.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 23-year-old man is in custody months after the shooting at a Woodbury graduation party that killed 14-year-old Demaris Hobbs-Ekdahl.
Detectives tracked the suspect down to a home in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood Thursday evening, according to Woodbury police. He is in the Washington County Jail, and is expected to face a second-degree murder charge and a count of aiding and abetting second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. WCCO typically doesn’t identify suspects until they’ve been formally charged.
Hobbs-Ekdahl died on June 5 after a shooting on the 6100 block of Edgewood Avenue. Investigators say Hobbs-Ekdahl was at the...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prosecutors will seek a more severe sentence for the man accused of shooting and killing a youth baseball coach on Highway 169 earlier this summer if he is convicted.
In a court filing, attorneys for the state alleged 33-year-old Jamal Smith “pointed guns at other motorists for minor reasons while driving” in the weeks and months before he allegedly fatally shot Jay Boughton in July. In fact, prosecutors said, Smith showed a gun to five other vehicles in the hours before the alleged crime.
Smith, of Chicago, is charged with second-degree murder. He was arrested in Illinois months after...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department hosted a news conference Wednesday to discuss the successes of a recent collaborative effort to reduce violent crime in Wichita titled “Operation Triple Beam.”. The efforts ended with 1,072 arrests, the seizure of more than 221 guns, $200,667 in cash, and over...
Watch: Gabby Petito's Family Believes Brian Laundrie is "Hiding" Authorities have confirmed that the remains found in Bridger-Teton National Forest belong to YouTuber Gabrielle Petito. On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the Teton County Coroner's Office confirmed in a statement provided by the FBI that her manner of death is determined to...
A Wyoming coroner completed his autopsy Tuesday on the body of a young woman found in Grand Teton National Park over the weekend. According to Insider, a text message from the Petito family lawyer, Richard Stafford, texted them that the autopsy confirmed that the body found is that of Gabby Petito.
HONOLULU (CBS) — An arrest warrant has been issued in Hawaii for an Oak Lawn woman who is accused of having a counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine card, after authorities said she missed her virtual court hearing.
Authorities told CBS 2’s Marissa Parra that Chloe Mrozak, 24, was released from jail recently on charges that she tried to pass a fake COVID vaccination card that had “Moderna” misspelled as “Maderna.” But she was supposed to appear via Zoom for a court hearing Wednesday, and she missed it, authorities said.
She now has a $500 bench warrant for her arrest in Hawaii.
Mrozak arrived in Hawaii...
A Miami police lieutenant who filed whistleblower and discrimination complaints over a recent demotion was humiliated and scolded over the radio and in person by the senior officer named in her complaints, her attorney said. In a letter to city leaders and Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo on Friday, attorney...
The Randolph County sheriff department in Missouri has begun a search operation after a prison inmate used another inmate's identity to escape.Ellen Renay Goble, 24, who was held on five charges, including burglary, impersonated a fellow inmate to orchestrate her escape from the prison on Saturday, ABC 17 reported. The confusion began when Ms Goble was moved to a different cell so that hers could be cleaned. According to sheriff Aaron Wilson, the woman meant to be released was called in, but Ms Goble showed up in her place. She was aware of the other inmate’s personal details and signed...
