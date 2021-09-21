CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

CrimeScene, 9.21

By LARRY HOBBS lhobbs@thebrunswicknews.com
Brunswick News
 10 days ago

Cornerstone Drive: A man drove an Isuzu Rodeo over exposed water lines near a church parking lot after dark, sending “water spraying everywhere,” police reported. The concerned citizen who called in said the driver and his sidekick were stumbling around and reeked of booze. The cops took a 52-year-old man to jail for DUI.

newspressnow.com

18 arrested in overnight helicopter operation

Local law enforcement targeted fleeing vehicles during a Monday night operation that lasted into Tuesday morning. The operation netted 18 arrests that included 12 city warrants, eight state warrants and 11 investigative charges of resisting arrest and drug paraphernalia. In all, officers conducted 64 traffic stops and seven “check subject”...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
CBS San Francisco

Daly City Police Bust Illegal Gambling Den, Arrest 4 Suspects

DALY CITY (CBS SF) — Police in Daly City busted an illegal gambling establishment early Thursday morning, arresting four adults and seizing coin-operated machines, cash, drugs, and guns, authorities said. According to information posted on the department’s social media accounts, the bust happened at 5 a.m. Thursday at a home on Monterey Avenue. At 5am today, our officers served a search warrant at an address on Monterey Ave that was used as an illegal gambling establishment with coin operated machines. They seized illegal gambling machines, illegal drugs, $, and several firearms. Four adult subjects were arrested. pic.twitter.com/zTUskk32YZ — Daly City Police (@DalyCityPD) September 30, 2021 The Daly City crime suppression Unit, detectives, and tactical team served a search warrant at the address after it was determined the residence was being used as an illegal gambling establishment with coin operated machines. Officers found illegal gambling machines, large quantities of illegal drugs, a large amount of U.S. currency, as well as multiple firearms. Detectives arrested four adults residing at the residence who were booked into the County Jail for a variety of charges associated with the drugs, guns, and illegal gambling.
DALY CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man With Ghost Gun, High-Capacity Magazines Arrested While Violating Pacifica Woman’s Restraining Order

PACIFICA (CBS SF) — A man with a domestic violence restraining order preventing him from contacting a Pacifica woman was arrested near her home with a gun and a number of high-capacity magazines, police said Wednesday. Pacifica police said a woman living on the 200 block of Gateway Drive on Tuesday told officers someone she knew was violating a restraining order by sending her text messages and telling her he was on the way to her home. When officers searched the area around the home they found the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Pacifica resident Jaime Gotai, inside a vehicle in close proximity...
PACIFICA, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Arrested After Police Find Drug Packet In Baby’s Mouth

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — A woman is behind bars and facing numerous charges after police found a packet normally used to store drugs in the mouth of a 7-month-old baby. According to Penn Live, Khelsea Frick, of Harrisburg, was arrested on Thursday.  Police officers were reportedly dispatched to the scene of a baby who was unresponsive, when a responding officer noticed a foreign object inside the mouth of the baby. The baby was rushed to the hospital and treated with Narcan. The baby was last listed in stable condition. Penn Live also reports that Frick’s two-year-old child was also taken to the hospital after ingesting multiple packets of suspected heroin or fentanyl. Frick was taken to the Dauphin County Prison. She is facing numerous charges, including endangering the welfare of children, and the possession of controlled substances.
HARRISBURG, PA
Hutch Post

Police: 5 jailed after Kansas robbery, kidnapping investigation

BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating five suspects on multiple charges after an incident in Great Bend. Early Tuesday, police began investigating a reported robbery and kidnapping in the 4700 block of 8th Street in Great Bend, according to a media release. During the course of this investigation, detectives...
KANSAS STATE
atchisonglobenow.com

Suspicious vehicle description leads to meth arrests

A man and woman passing through Atchison on Tuesday have landed themselves a stay in the county jail after a routine investigation and vehicle stop led to allegations that they were in possession of dangerous drugs and paraphernalia with the intent to sell. Formal charges were pending Wednesday morning against...
ATCHISON, KS
CBS Pittsburgh

Across America And In Pittsburgh, A Large Percentage Of Law Enforcement Officers Are Not Vaccinated

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — They’re known as the “Thin Blue Line,” protecting us from danger. But across America, a high percentage of law enforcement officers refuse to be vaccinated despite the pleas from their bosses, who say they’re putting themselves and the public at risk. “It’s extremely important because the people we deal with can make people sick and bring it home to their family,” Allegheny County Sheriff Bill Mullen said. Over the past 19 months, Allegheny County Sheriff’s deputies have routinely transported inmates with COVID-19 from the jail to the hospital. But despite the urging of Mullen, 35 percent of his deputies have...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS DFW

Law Enforcement Officials Arrest Hit-And-Run Driver That Struck 2 Deputies

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department arrested a hit-and-run driver who hit two deputies with his red Ford pickup during a traffic stop on Sept. 28. Police later identified the 19-year-old driver as Joevony Vasquez. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. on WB I-20. Driving a Red Ford F-150, Vasquez also struck another car, then fled the location. The two deputies were transported in stable condition along with two other people to local hospital, according to Dallas County Sheriff’s Department Detective Raul Reyna. Law enforcement officials have yet to release the identities of the injured deputies. Vasquez faces three counts of accident involving injury. He’s currently at the Dallas County jail.    
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS Minnesota

Suspect Arrested In Murder Of 14-Year-OId Demaris Hobbs-Ekdahl At Woodbury Graduation Party

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 23-year-old man is in custody months after the shooting at a Woodbury graduation party that killed 14-year-old Demaris Hobbs-Ekdahl. Detectives tracked the suspect down to a home in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood Thursday evening, according to Woodbury police. He is in the Washington County Jail, and is expected to face a second-degree murder charge and a count of aiding and abetting second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. WCCO typically doesn’t identify suspects until they’ve been formally charged. Hobbs-Ekdahl died on June 5 after a shooting on the 6100 block of Edgewood Avenue. Investigators say Hobbs-Ekdahl was at the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Prosecutors Say Accused Highway 169 Killer Pointed Guns At Other Drivers Before Alleged Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prosecutors will seek a more severe sentence for the man accused of shooting and killing a youth baseball coach on Highway 169 earlier this summer if he is convicted. In a court filing, attorneys for the state alleged 33-year-old Jamal Smith “pointed guns at other motorists for minor reasons while driving” in the weeks and months before he allegedly fatally shot Jay Boughton in July. In fact, prosecutors said, Smith showed a gun to five other vehicles in the hours before the alleged crime. Smith, of Chicago, is charged with second-degree murder. He was arrested in Illinois months after...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Chicago

Arrest Warrant Issued For Woman Accused Of Having Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Card In Hawaii, After She Misses Virtual Court Hearing

HONOLULU (CBS) — An arrest warrant has been issued in Hawaii for an Oak Lawn woman who is accused of having a counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine card, after authorities said she missed her virtual court hearing. Authorities told CBS 2’s Marissa Parra that Chloe Mrozak, 24, was released from jail recently on charges that she tried to pass a fake COVID vaccination card that had “Moderna” misspelled as “Maderna.” But she was supposed to appear via Zoom for a court hearing Wednesday, and she missed it, authorities said. She now has a $500 bench warrant for her arrest in Hawaii. Mrozak arrived in Hawaii...
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

Inmate in Missouri swaps identity with ‘similar-looking’ inmate, walks out of jail

The Randolph County sheriff department in Missouri has begun a search operation after a prison inmate used another inmate's identity to escape.Ellen Renay Goble, 24, who was held on five charges, including burglary, impersonated a fellow inmate to orchestrate her escape from the prison on Saturday, ABC 17 reported. The confusion began when Ms Goble was moved to a different cell so that hers could be cleaned. According to sheriff Aaron Wilson, the woman meant to be released was called in, but Ms Goble showed up in her place. She was aware of the other inmate’s personal details and signed...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

