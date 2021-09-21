CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Elias Schwartz, CHOP

 10 days ago

Elias Schwartz, a pediatric hematologist and former physician-in-chief of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, died on July 17 from renal failure. He was 85. Born and raised in Brooklyn, Dr. Schwartz graduated from Erasmus Hall High School in Flatbush. Then, he earned a bachelor’s and a medical degree Columbia University and interned at Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx. While living in New York City, he met Brooklyn college student Esta Rosenberg. They married in 1960. Dr. Schwartz completed a residency in pediatrics at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia, then served in the Air Force from 1963 to 1965 in Omaha, Nebraska, caring for the children of military personnel. After leaving the military, he completed an internship in hematology at Boston Children’s Hospital.

