Dementia

Nancy Hodgson: Claire M. Fagin Leadership Professor in Nursing

upenn.edu
 10 days ago

Nancy Hodgson has been named the Claire M. Fagin Leadership Professor in Nursing. This named professorship was established in 1992 as a tribute to Dr. Fagin and her accomplishments as Dean of Penn Nursing and as a vehicle to continue her vision of nursing as a research-based practice discipline with a vital role in shaping the world’s health care.

almanac.upenn.edu

