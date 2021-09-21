CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fisher, AR

Fisher woman held on $253,500 bond

Jonesboro Sun
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESBORO — A Fisher woman was ordered held on a total of $253,500 bond Monday after District Court Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge her with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, a felony failure to appear and a misdemeanor failure to appear.

www.jonesborosun.com

