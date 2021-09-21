Correction

COLOMA (CBS13) – A suspected DUI crash has left RVs virtually stranded at an El Dorado County campground. California Highway Patrol says a man was under the influence and speeding when he crashed into the Mt. Murphy Bridge on Saturday. The bridge, which is the main route from the Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park to the Coloma Resort Campground, was severely damaged. Officials say the damage was so bad that the bridge is expected to be closed for several months. This means that several RVs on the east side over the river are now pretty much stuck – with the only alternative routes out being two narrow roads that are not easily navigated. The Coloma Resort is now coordinating a caravan with the sheriff’s office to escort those RVs out. The caravan is planned for next Monday, authorities say. Levi Nuesmeyer, a 37-year-old Placerville man, has since been arrested on DUI charges in connection to the crash.

COLOMA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO