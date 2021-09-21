CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Correction

Jonesboro Sun
 10 days ago

The 17-year-old victim of a fatal wreck early Friday on Highland Drive was a male and not a female. The Sun regrets the error.

www.jonesborosun.com

Jonesboro Sun

Police: Man arrested with meth

JONESBORO — Jonesboro police were sent to a residence in the 200 block of State Street on Tuesday evening about an unwanted person. Police later pulled over a red Mercedes in the 1800 block of Cedar Heights Drive and arrested Michael McCoy, 57, of 94 Rogers St., on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of an open container of alcohol.
JONESBORO, AR
CBS Sacramento

Damage From DUI Suspect Puts Historic Coloma Bridge Out Of Commission

COLOMA (CBS13) – A suspected DUI crash has left RVs virtually stranded at an El Dorado County campground. California Highway Patrol says a man was under the influence and speeding when he crashed into the Mt. Murphy Bridge on Saturday. The bridge, which is the main route from the Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park to the Coloma Resort Campground, was severely damaged. Officials say the damage was so bad that the bridge is expected to be closed for several months. This means that several RVs on the east side over the river are now pretty much stuck – with the only alternative routes out being two narrow roads that are not easily navigated. The Coloma Resort is now coordinating a caravan with the sheriff’s office to escort those RVs out. The caravan is planned for next Monday, authorities say. Levi Nuesmeyer, a 37-year-old Placerville man, has since been arrested on DUI charges in connection to the crash.
COLOMA, CA
Jonesboro Sun

Accident claims life

A two-vehicle accident on Sept. 22 in Hoxie resulted in one death, according to the Preliminary Fatal Crash Summary released by the Arkansas State Police. According to the report, a 2016 Nissan Rogue, was driven northbound on Highway 63 at approximately 2:30 a.m., when it crossed the centerline and struck a soutbound 2014 Peterbilt. The front driver’s sides of the two vehicles collided.
ARKANSAS STATE
Jonesboro Sun

Woman shot during robbery

JONESBORO — A 41-year-old woman told police she was shot in the right ankle during an armed robbery shortly after midnight Thursday in the 2800 block of Richardson Drive, according to a Jonesboro police report. Stolen was a backpack with various medications in it, according to the report. The victim...
JONESBORO, AR
#Accident
Jonesboro Sun

Police don't find joke funny

JONESBORO — A social media joke about harming students at Douglas MacArthur Junior High School by a student didn’t have law enforcement officers laughing on Monday. Police were made aware of a possible threat against students at the school, according to a Jonesboro police report. Four students received the message,...
JONESBORO, AR
sheriff-okaloosa.org

Inmate Injures Jail Correction Officer

A Baker man awaiting trial on a 2019 murder charge attacked a corrections officer early this morning at the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview. The officer had unshackled 25-year old Emanuel Colley after leading him back to his cell. He told Colley to go into his cell but Colley refused and lunged towards him. The officer was struck several times in the face and suffered a broken nose, two black eyes, and two chipped teeth. Colley, who is being held on an OCSO murder warrant in connection with a stabbing death in Baker in 2019, is now charged by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated battery on an officer and aggravated battery by an incarcerated person. Colley has three previous convictions for Battery.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
San Francisco Chronicle

Driver killed after falling 75 feet off hill in Pleasanton, police say

A 24-year-old Antelope (Sacramento County) woman died Sunday morning after the vehicle she was driving went off a hillside in Pleasanton, according to the California Highway Patrol. The woman was driving a black 2013 Mazda 3 in the far-left lane southbound on Interstate 680, said CHP Officer Tyler Hahn. At...
PLEASANTON, CA
Jonesboro Sun

Suspect arrested in shooting

JONESBORO — Police arrested Roy James Nichols Jr., 27, of Jonesboro, at about noon Wednesday in connection with the Sunday night shooting that left at 32-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the left side of her neck. Nichols will face a probable cause hearing on Friday on suspicion of...
JONESBORO, AR
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Derrick

2 die in vehicle fire on Interstate 80

Two people died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 early Monday morning, during which time their vehicle caught fire, according to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brayden Rea. The accident took place near westbound mile marker 34 in Clintonville at about 4:40 a.m., according to Venango County 911.
CLINTONVILLE, PA
Jonesboro Sun

Deputy gets more than he bargained for

LAKE CITY — A Craighead County deputy got an eyeful late Friday in Lake City. Deputy Tyler C. Martin responded to a vehicle break-in at about 11 p.m. in the 4000 block of Craighead Road 815. When he arrived he found the suspect, Billy Michael Platz, 56, of 3817 Craighead Road 815, naked. Martin was told by the complainant that Platz was trying to get into his residence.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Jonesboro Sun

Woman shot in neck

JONESBORO — A 32-year-old Jonesboro woman was hospitalized Sunday night after being shot in the left side of her neck, Jonesboro police reported. The shooting occurred in the 3300 block of Sun Avenue at about 11 p.m., the report said. A suspect, who could be charged with first-degree battery and...
JONESBORO, AR
CBS DFW

Denton Police Searching For White Toyota Corolla In Hit-And-Run Of Woman In Wheelchair

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton Police say traffic investigators have narrowed down the suspect vehicle from a Sept. 25 hit-and-run to a white 2014-2019 Toyota Corolla. The vehicle is missing a black piece from the right side of its front bumper, which investigators have in their possession and are continuing to process. The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. last Saturday at Brinker Road and Quail Creek Drive. A caller reported a woman in a wheelchair crossing Brinker Road had been struck by a white Toyota sedan. The driver took off, failing to stop and render aid. Denton Fire Department paramedics arrived and transported the female...
DENTON, TX
westbendnews.net

Driver who failed to move over or slow down causes fatal crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred September 4, 2021 at approximately 2:35 p.m. on westbound U.S. Route 24 between Jewell and Independence Roads in Richland Township, Defiance County. At the time of the crash, Sergeant Fernando Chavez, 46, of the Defiance Post had a vehicle stopped on the shoulder for a traffic violation when a pick-up truck drove off the right side of the road and struck Sergeant Chavez’ patrol car and the vehicle he had stopped.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
actionnewsnow.com

Coroner's office identifies woman killed in Highway 99 crash

CHICO, Calif. - The woman who was killed in a crash on Highway 99 in Chico on Tuesday has been identified, according to the Butte County Coroner’s Office. 34-year-old Alison Hedrick of Rocklin, California was positively identified, according to officials. The cause of death is pending an autopsy. Hedrick was...
CHICO, CA
Chattanooga Daily News

Man, terrified for his life, was found dismembered inside a burning dumpster with a child and female

According to the police officials, when the firefighters arrived on scene behind the storage business in, they began putting out a fire before discovering the charred bodies of three people. The dismembered bodies were found inside a burning dumpster, and some of the body parts were missing. Authorities say that the three corpses were in such a horrid state that the police have not even been able to identify two bodes—one belongs to a child and the other is believed to be that of a female teenager or a woman.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Body found at Alabama Walmart after Brian Laundrie sighting is not connected, police say

A body found close to a possible sighting of missing “person of interest” Brian Laundrie in Alabama is unconnected to his disappearance, authorities say.Mobile Police Department were called after a dead body was discovered in a dumpster near the Walmart in Tillman’s Corner on Monday.The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed to have been the body of a homeless person, and they have ruled out any link to Mr Laundrie.Mobile PD received several calls at the weekend claiming that Mr Laundrie may have been in Tillman’s Corner, southwest of the city, 600 miles (965kms) from his home in North Port Florida.Mr Laundrie has not been seen since leaving his home last Tuesday, telling parents he was going for a hike in a nearby reserve.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wfla.com

Man, woman found shot to death in St. Pete home, police say

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Late Thursday night a man and woman were killed in a double homicide in Pinellas County and as of Friday morning police are still looking for the shooter. St. Pete police said they got multiple calls about the shooting just after 11:00 pm Thursday. The house...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Woman Accused of Starting Fawn Fire Was Attempting To Boil Bear Urine to Drink

SHASTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — According to court documents, the Bay Area woman accused of starting the Fawn Fire in Shasta County last week was attempting to boil bear urine so she could drink it when she allegedly set off the destructive blaze. In a bizarre turn of events, charging documents said 30-year-old Palo Alto resident Alexandra Souverneva accidentally started the fire as she attempted to boil water from a puddle to drink. Fawn Fire arson suspect Alexandra Souverneva booking photo (Shasta County Sheriff’s Office) Souverneva had been hiking to Canada on September 22 and was seen in the Mountain Gate community in...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

