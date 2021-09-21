Virus cases down a little; deaths up

JONESBORO — There weren’t that many new cases of coronavirus to report Monday by the Arkansas Department of Health, but deaths continue to escalate. The health department reported 396 new cases statewide Monday, and that the number of active cases declined by 770 for a total of 15,004. But deaths totaled 37, including three Greene County residents, two from Craighead County and one each in Clay, Lawrence, Mississippi and Poinsett counties.