CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glynn County, GA

County has a new public information officer

By GORDON JACKSON gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V6FKw_0c2iMJLf00

New county PIO on board

Glynn County has a new public information officer.

Allison Anderson has been hired to replace Matthew Kent, who is leaving Sept. 27 to accept the public information officer job in Bryan County.

Anderson most recently worked as the public relations and marketing director at Dorminy Medical Center in Fitzgerald.

Anderson has been working with Kent the past several weeks to help prepare her for her new job.

“I’ve been very lucky to get help and input to help me prepare,” she said.

Comments / 1

Related
The Brunswick News

Court asked to stop road project on SSI

A restraining order has been requested to stop the Frederica Road relocation project at the north end of St. Simons Island. The restraining order was filed in Glynn County Superior Court Wednesday by Center for a Sustainable Coast and county resident Jeff Kilgore against the Glynn County Commission and Christ Church.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
2K+
Followers
135
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brunswick News

Comments / 0

Community Policy