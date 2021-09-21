New county PIO on board

Glynn County has a new public information officer.

Allison Anderson has been hired to replace Matthew Kent, who is leaving Sept. 27 to accept the public information officer job in Bryan County.

Anderson most recently worked as the public relations and marketing director at Dorminy Medical Center in Fitzgerald.

Anderson has been working with Kent the past several weeks to help prepare her for her new job.

“I’ve been very lucky to get help and input to help me prepare,” she said.