Spoilers ahead for the first half of the two-hour Season 23 premiere of Law & Order: SVU, called "And The Empire Strikes Back." Law & Order: SVU returned to NBC to pick up where it left off on the sex-for-housing case that involved some high-profile players back in Season 22, but there was one not-so-small problem with SVU needing to continue the story without a time jump: Mariska Hargitay's broken ankle. The actress suffered a serious injury over the hiatus that wasn't fully healed by the time SVU needed to start production again, and it was confirmed that the show would address her injury in the premiere. And as it turns out, SVU drew on Christopher Meloni's Law & Order: Organized Crime to pull it off, although it was a little convoluted at times.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO