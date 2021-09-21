CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Cowboy Prom offered camaraderie, joyful atmosphere

By Roswell Daily Record
rdrnews.com
 10 days ago

Patriotism is alive and well in Roswell, New Mexico! Never was it more on display than at the Cowboy Prom held at the Fairgrounds last Saturday night, on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11. This biennial event, sponsored by the Republican Women of Chaves County, presently under the leadership of Margaret Kennard, was an evening filled with a mixture of emotions. Jeanine Corn-Best, committee chair, and her team did an outstanding job of providing an excellent program, which began with a solemn tribute to the victims of 9/11, leading off with prayer by Pastor Jason Perry, followed by the Goddard choir and Matt Miller’s beautiful and poignant rendering of Amazing Grace on the bagpipes. The two Gold Star families present, Mayes (PFC Antonio Stiggens) and Sanders (SGT. Christopher Sanders) were recognized; also, two tables were set up, one displaying photos of the 13 American soldiers who lost their lives during the recent military withdrawal from Afghanistan, and one for a missing soldier.

