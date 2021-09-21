Donald Ray Dickenson

Don Dickenson, of Roswell, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2021 after a lengthy illness. Ruth, his loving wife of 65 years, and several family members were at his side when he passed. Don was born in Roswell on July 15, 1937 to Raymond Charles (“Ray C”) and Dora Dickenson and he spent nearly all of his life there. Don attended Roswell schools and in 1954 joined the US Navy serving four years aboard the aircraft carrier USS Kearsage as a Seaman First Class. Serving in the Navy allowed Don to see the world and he always enjoyed telling Navy stories to family and friends.