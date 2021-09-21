CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roswell, NM

Donald Ray Dickenson

By Roswell Daily Record
rdrnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon Dickenson, of Roswell, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2021 after a lengthy illness. Ruth, his loving wife of 65 years, and several family members were at his side when he passed. Don was born in Roswell on July 15, 1937 to Raymond Charles (“Ray C”) and Dora Dickenson and he spent nearly all of his life there. Don attended Roswell schools and in 1954 joined the US Navy serving four years aboard the aircraft carrier USS Kearsage as a Seaman First Class. Serving in the Navy allowed Don to see the world and he always enjoyed telling Navy stories to family and friends.

www.rdrnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roswell, NM
Obituaries
City
Roswell, NM
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Was

Comments / 0

Community Policy