Roswell, NM

Sharon Young Lee

By Roswell Daily Record
rdrnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article“My name is Sharon Lee and I was born on July 23, 1948 at 8:53 P.M. EST at Mills Hospital, Towanda PA to Olon Ottis Young and Sylvia Viola (Jennings) Young. I have had a most fruitful life and good life. I attended first grade in three different states – Pennsylvania, New York and Mississippi. In Houston, Mississippi my first-grade class received one of the first Salk immunizations against polio. There were over two dozen bawling kids in that class all lined up to get shots from a huge needle as I recall and because I was “Young” at the end of the line!

