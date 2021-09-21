Sharon Young Lee

“My name is Sharon Lee and I was born on July 23, 1948 at 8:53 P.M. EST at Mills Hospital, Towanda PA to Olon Ottis Young and Sylvia Viola (Jennings) Young. I have had a most fruitful life and good life. I attended first grade in three different states – Pennsylvania, New York and Mississippi. In Houston, Mississippi my first-grade class received one of the first Salk immunizations against polio. There were over two dozen bawling kids in that class all lined up to get shots from a huge needle as I recall and because I was “Young” at the end of the line!