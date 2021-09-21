CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Behind the Scenes, EDMsauce.com Exclusive Interview with Avi Sic

By @KristopherNovak
edmsauce.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDJ and Producer Avi Sic has been making waves in the scene, especially with her brand-new release ‘With You’, and it is definitely not one to miss out on. Avi Sic is no stranger to the dance music ecosphere, with her impressive career accolades including 300 annual performances in some of the most prestigious clubs and events. This is backed by a discography of impressive hits including a remix of ‘All On Me’ with Sammy Adams, and some of her own work like ‘This Feeling’ constantly turning heads from fans and professionals in the same regard. With repeated success taking her career up to new heights, it is clear that Avi Sic is one to look out for–her style is constantly evolving and with a decade of experience, she has well and truly earned her place within the industry.

www.edmsauce.com

Comments / 0

Related
oneedm.com

Avi Sic – Powerhouse Artist Who is Constantly Proving Herself

DJ and Producer Avi Sic has been making waves in the scene, especially with her brand-new release ‘With You’, and it is definitely not one to miss out on. Avi Sic is no stranger to the dance music ecosphere, with her impressive career accolades including 300 annual performances in some of the most prestigious clubs and events. This is backed by a discography of impressive hits including a remix of ‘All On Me’ with Sammy Adams, and some of her own work like ‘This Feeling’ constantly turning heads from fans and professionals in the same regard. With repeated success taking her career up to new heights, it is clear that Avi Sic is one to look out for–her style is constantly evolving and with a decade of experience, she has well and truly earned her place within the industry.
MUSIC
hotspotatl.com

Exclusive Interview: Mathematics Talks Being The Creative Genius Behind The Iconic Wu-Tang Logo 30 Years Later

Hulu’s original series Wu-Tang: An American Saga is back with season 2. The series follows a young Bobby Diggs, better known as RZA, works to unify a dozen young Black men who are torn between a life of crime and their undying love for music. This season spotlights a few more members like Wu-Tang DJ and prolific producer, Mathematics, who we had the privilege of speaking with in an exclusive phone interview.
TV & VIDEOS
edmsauce.com

EDMsauce.com Artist of the Week: TAPS

What is going on dance music fans? Today we have a super special edition coming to you for our Artist of the Week Series. We've taken to the farthest corners of the dance music world and are so happy to welcome an amazing, up and coming talent to our AOTW series – we would like to introduce to you, for their EDMsauce.com debut, TAPS.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diplo
Person
Gryffin
Person
Sammy Adams
Person
Don Toliver
edmsauce.com

Close to Monday X Dirty Doering Release Exclusive, Celestial Time Remix

A new remix of the LP’s star track ‘Time’ by a rising European band ‘Close to Monday' emphasizes the validity of band's claims for a place in the sun of the electronic music industry. More recently, the pensive, magnificent sound of the reworking of the band's track “Time” from the wizard of melodic techno-house Ron Flatter broke into the dance floors opening after the pandemic. And now, a little more than a month later, we can listen to a new reading of the LP's lead track of this electronic music duo.
MUSIC
edmsauce.com

Rachel Woznow & Kayliox – Homesick

Kayliox is an impressive DJ and producer based out of Canada. Coming from a sound engineering background, Kayliox is a solid and humble presence in the music industry, having released on Dim Mak, Sony Music, Armada, Feature, Metanoia, and Diverge, with remixes for Melanie Martinez, Two Friends, and Tommie Sunshine. Rachel Woznow is a Top 40 Billboard Charting Artist. Her distinctive pop/dance sound and.
THEATER & DANCE
edmsauce.com

Gaszia – ApexClub

Salt Lake City based artist Gaszia (of X&G) follows up his multi-genre Fired Up EP with a fire new drop via KUMO Collective, the deconstructed club track entitled “ApexClub”. The versatile production pallet of the up-coming-producer is unique and head turning. Teasing us with sharp, eerie melodies, the track then explores worldly sounds through tribal chanting and drums on an underlying jersey kick pattern. Celestial synths are scattered throughout the song’s build, breaking up its hard-hitting beat and combative cadence. Check out a quote from Gaszia on the release below and under that stream his new release, “ApexClub!” Enjoy.
MUSIC
houstonpublicmedia.org

Diversity in Film Behind The Scenes

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. With the recent box office success of movies like Shang-Chi and Candyman along with other movies that center multicultural storylines, is...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Dance Music#Dj#Fx#Red Bull
edmsauce.com

GABRY PONTE & HENRI PFR – “The Feeling”

Make way for an explosive and energetic delight, as Italian hit producer Gabry Ponte (Eiffel 65) joins forces with Belgian tastemaker Henri PFR for ‘The Feeling’. Hot on the heels of a series of powerful lockdown soundtracks, both artists now deliver a sure-shot pinnacle in their continuously evolving careers. Bringing...
MUSIC
edmsauce.com

Lujano & None LowFi Take to Sovereign Records for ‘I Love U”

Lujano and None LowFi harmoniously connect the best parts of both their styles in “I Love You.” The song is signed to Florida-based Sovereign Records. Both artists have been steadily releasing music since 2020, leveraging their developing sound and skillset into a positively explosive single found here that fuses together Brazilian bass / slap house with the perfect amount of dance-pop. Peculiar, intoxicating, and charming, “I Love You,” cleverly builds in an exquisite amount of trigger moments and pleasure points that involuntarily unload dopamine in the brain. Squeaky clean production, smooth arrangement, and an original theme work in unison to give this track serious juice.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Don Toliver Teases New Song ‘Xscape’ in Mysterious Trailer for New Album ‘Life of a Don’

Don Toliver will release his second album, Life of a Don, on October 8th. To accompany the announcement, the Houston rapper/singer shared a moody trailer for the LP featuring a snippet of a new song, “Xscape.” In the clip, directed by Nabil Elderkin, an old man and a young woman dance on a stage, and when the curtain behind them rises, it reveals Toliver slumped in an armchair watching footage of a man (ostensibly Toliver himself) running down a dark alley.  Don Toliver didn’t share any other info about Life of a Don, including a tracklist. The record — which follows his...
MUSIC
edmsauce.com

Kantor Debuts Heavy DnB Sound in ‘System Crash’

Continuing his hot streak of releases, Kantor dives into the world of DnB in his “System Crash.” Out now via his own Kantoria, “System Crash” is a supercharged work of high technicality. Fusing elements of cyberpunk with progressive DnB sound, Kantor's latest is a monstrous feat. A high-octane production, “System...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Google
edmsauce.com

Tobtok, Moss Kena, & Adam Griffin – Can You Feel It (feat. James Hurr)

Producer extraordinaries, Swedish wunderkind Tobtok, Perfect Havoc label boss, Adam Griffin and studio wizard James Hurr, have joined forces to craft piano house single, ‘Can You Feel It’. Out now on London’s leading independent, Perfect Havoc, this feel-good tune comes with the top-class vocal lines of Moss Kena whose falsetto is next-level. Hot from the release of ‘Fireworks’ with Purple Disco Machine, Kena brings a soulful performance to this high energy collaboration making it one not to miss.
MUSIC
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

See celebrities' behind-the-scenes pics for 2021 Emmys

TV's biggest names came together for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday night, and many celebs took to social media to give viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the big night. Catherine Zeta-Jones. The elegant and iconic actor shared a behind-the-scenes video with her husband, Michael Douglas, who is nominated for...
CELEBRITIES
thrillgeek.com

Behind The Scenes Look at ‘Harmonious’ Music

Disney World has shared a new video giving us a behind-the-scenes look at the music that will be part of the new ‘Harmonious’ show at EPCOT. Harmonious will be one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for a Disney park. This new show will bring the globe together at World Showcase Lagoon in a celebration of Disney music that inspires people worldwide. It’s a grand, powerful tribute to the unifying power of story and song, embracing new technical magic that incorporates pyrotechnics, fountains, lighting, and media in new ways. “Harmonious” will feature new interpretations of classic Disney songs, reimagined in more than a dozen languages by a diverse group of 240 artists from around the world.
MUSIC
SFGate

Go Behind the Scenes at Pixar in the Trailer for 'A Spark Story' (EXCLUSIVE)

Since the launch of its streaming service Disney Plus, Disney has been pulling back the curtain to reveal how the magic is actually made on the studio lot. Giving fans unprecedented access into some of the most intimate creative-process moments, the “Gallery” series revealed the elaborate lengths Marvel went to to keep the comic-book effects practical on “WandaVision.” And we’ll never forget witnessing Sterling K. Brown find out, on camera, in “Into the Unknown: Making Frozen II,” that his “Frozen II” song had been cut (a truly anxiety-inducing look at the mound of work that goes into crafting and executing an animated feature).
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy