Behind the Scenes, EDMsauce.com Exclusive Interview with Avi Sic

DJ and Producer Avi Sic has been making waves in the scene, especially with her brand-new release ‘With You’, and it is definitely not one to miss out on. Avi Sic is no stranger to the dance music ecosphere, with her impressive career accolades including 300 annual performances in some of the most prestigious clubs and events. This is backed by a discography of impressive hits including a remix of ‘All On Me’ with Sammy Adams, and some of her own work like ‘This Feeling’ constantly turning heads from fans and professionals in the same regard. With repeated success taking her career up to new heights, it is clear that Avi Sic is one to look out for–her style is constantly evolving and with a decade of experience, she has well and truly earned her place within the industry.