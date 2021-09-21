CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Tree Committee

southoldtownny.gov
 10 days ago

The public will have the ability to attend in person or to view and listen to the meeting as it is happening via Zoom. If you do not have access to a computer or smartphone, there is an option to listen in via telephone. Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84174213813?pwd=VGhvOWZUSkR5eUp0WkhTb0VJN29kQT09 Passcode: 413277 Or One tap mobile : US: +16465588656,,84174213813#,,,,*413277# or +13126266799,,84174213813#,,,,*413277# Or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 646 558 8656 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 720 707 2699 Webinar ID: 841 7421 3813 Passcode: 413277 International numbers available: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kc7mzY0qR.

www.southoldtownny.gov

Comments / 0

Related
longmeadow.org

The Connecticut River Stormwater Committee

The Connecticut River Stormwater Committee wants to remind you that proactive septic maintenance can save you money and help protect the health of your community and environment. Make sure to evaluate your tank every 1-3 years and pump when solids reach 1/3 of tank volume. For more information please click here.
LONGMEADOW, MA
southoldtownny.gov

Agricultural Advisory Committee

The Southold Town AGRICULTURAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE will meet on September 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM in the Meeting Hall, located at 53095 Main Road Southold. The public will have access to view and listen to the meeting as it is happening via Zoom. If you do not have access to a computer or smartphone, there is an option to listen via telephone. Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82467145743?pwd=dTVPRjNWUjhSWUVTVDNrR3EwRVh2UT09 Passcode: 130622 Or One tap mobile : US: +19294362866,,82467145743#,,,,*130622# or +13126266799,,82467145743#,,,,*130622# Or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 929 436 2866 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 Webinar ID: 824 6714 5743 Passcode: 130622 International numbers available: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kbOvIAFufg.
POLITICS
wtvy.com

“Re-Tree-PC” Save a Tree, Grow a Tree

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local non-profit group “Re-tree-P-C” has a mission. It’s helping Panama City grow back the trees that were stripped away by hurricane Michael. The category five storm wiped out more than a million trees in Panama City. “So our tree canopy was greatly disturbed, about 80%...
PANAMA CITY, FL
amherstma.gov

Governance, Organization, and Legislation Committee

RECEIVED: 9/24/21 at 8:38 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Finance Committee Vacancy Notice and Process review. Discussion of Council feedback on Appointments Policy and proposed change to ROP 5.2. Review of Zoning Amendment on Accessory Dwelling Units. Review of Zoning Amendment on Mixed Use Buildings. Review of Town Manager Evaluation and Goal Setting Process/Timeline (Griesemer). Update on Council Referral of Bylaws for Future Consideration. Adoption of August 25 and September 8, 2021 Minutes. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance. Discussion of future agenda items. Public Comment.
AMHERST, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Smartphone
southernpines.net

Tree Removals

Duke Energy and NCDOT will be working together to take down (3) three large Pine trees that are dead and hazardous located on the 100 block of N May St. on Tuesday September 28th thru Thursday September 30th. They will be blocking at least one lane of traffic while the work is being done. Time permitting they will also be taking down a dead Hickory tree on the 400 block of E, Connecticut Ave. Please contact us at (910) 692-1983 if you have any questions or concerns.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
City of Madison Wisconsin

Redistricting Committee is Seeking Feedback

The City's Redistricting Committee needs your feedback on two Alder District Concepts Maps by Sunday September 26th. Local redistricting is the process of redrawing the City's wards and alder districts based on population changes since 2010. Redistricting determines how communities and neighborhoods are assembled into alder districts and other voting districts.
MADISON, WI
Daily Montanan

Montana’s Tracy Stone-Manning is confirmed as Bureau of Land Management chief

The U.S. Senate voted along party lines Thursday night to make Tracy Stone-Manning the first confirmed director of the Bureau of Land Management since the Obama administration. The vote, 50-45, ended a contentious confirmation process for Stone-Manning, a senior adviser for conservation policy at the National Wildlife Federation who served as chief of staff to […] The post Montana’s Tracy Stone-Manning is confirmed as Bureau of Land Management chief appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
News Break
Politics
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Get the vaccine or lose your job’ – Some Colorado health care workers refusing COVID vaccination

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Health care workers choosing to go unvaccinated currently face an uncertain future. The Colorado Board of Health's Vaccine mandate requires health care workers to receive their first dose of the vaccine by Thursday. Yet multiple health care workers tell 13 Investigates they still won't get the vaccine. According to a The post ‘Get the vaccine or lose your job’ – Some Colorado health care workers refusing COVID vaccination appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. Senate confirms Stone-Manning as public lands chief without GOP support

The U.S. Senate voted along party lines Thursday night to make Tracy Stone-Manning the first confirmed director of the Bureau of Land Management since the Obama administration. The vote, 50-45, ended a contentious confirmation process for Stone-Manning, a senior adviser for conservation policy at the National Wildlife Federation who served as chief of staff to […] The post U.S. Senate confirms Stone-Manning as public lands chief without GOP support appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Baltimore

‘A Phase Of Maintaining Immunity’: Gov. Hogan Pushes COVID-19 Booster Shots, Prepares State To Vaccinate Children

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The state health department is starting to reach out to thousands of Marylanders eligible for COVID-19 booster shots to encourage people to get that additional dose. The state is pushing eight million vaccine doses administered with thousands more each day getting booster shots. Health officials reiterated Thursday who is eligible for the Pfizer booster — those 65 and older, adults with underlying conditions, those who work in high-risk settings, and those who live or work in long-term care settings. “If you’re eligible for a booster shot, please get one. If you are unvaccinated, please get vaccinated,” said Dennis...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wisconsin Examiner

‘Wildfire year’ meant record days at the highest preparedness level, Forest Service chief says

The U.S. Forest Service spent more consecutive days this summer at the agency’s highest level of preparedness for wildfires than in any previous year, Forest Service Chief Randy Moore told a U.S. House subcommittee Wednesday. Moore’s comments reflected the growing danger from more intense and harder-to -control fires that have swept Western and Midwestern states […] The post ‘Wildfire year’ meant record days at the highest preparedness level, Forest Service chief says appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
ENVIRONMENT
WHIO Dayton

Vaccine bill hits detour

A fast-moving plan to give Ohioans more ways to avoid a coronavirus vaccine mandate at work hit a detour Wednesday that, rather than passing in the Ohio House, sent it back to committee for further fine-tuning. House Bill 435 was unveiled Tuesday at the Statehouse and won passage in the Ohio House Health Committee. It was scheduled for a vote of the full House Wednesday but was pulled from the agenda and pushed back to committee for changes.
HEALTH
KTLA

U.S. declares ivory-billed woodpecker, 22 other species extinct

Death’s come knocking a last time for the splendid ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 more birds, fish and other species: The U.S. government on Wednesday declared them extinct. It’s a rare move for wildlife officials to give up hope on a plant or animal, but government scientists say they’ve exhausted to find these 23. And they […]
ANIMALS
Fox News

GOP Senators introduce bill to block federal agencies from requiring COVID-19 vaccination

A group of Republican senators introduced legislation that protects Americans' health records by preventing federal agencies under President Joe Biden from using COVID-19 vaccine passports or requiring proof of vaccination. Text of the legislation, named the Prevent Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandates for Interstate Commerce Act, says it prohibits "the Department of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Montana Legislature, governor and FWP Commission undermine ethical wildlife management

As former members of the Montana Fish  Wildlife Commission, we generally refrain from criticizing decisions made by our successors. However, the current commission’s recent actions regarding the new wolf trapping and hunting regulations are so egregious that we must speak out. For the record, we all are avid deer and elk hunters, and we believe […] The post Montana Legislature, governor and FWP Commission undermine ethical wildlife management appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy