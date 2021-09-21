CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Address turnpike ‘leakage’

Mirror
 10 days ago

Probably no one with any real understanding or logical suppositions surrounding the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s switch to all-electronic tolling subscribed to the shortsighted notion that the travel entity would not experience serious challenges in ensuring that a superior toll-collection record would be achieved quickly and painlessly. However, even the most pessimistic...

www.altoonamirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sentinel

Free rides taking toll on Pennsylvania Turnpike

Probably no one with any real understanding or logical suppositions surrounding the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s switch to all-electronic tolling subscribed to the shortsighted notion that the travel entity would not experience serious challenges in ensuring that a superior toll-collection record would be achieved quickly and painlessly. However, even the most pessimistic...
TRAFFIC
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. Turnpike Commission’s $104M toll collection ‘leakage’ is a complete debacle | Turkeys & Trophies

It stands to reason that the abrupt switch from offering a cash-collection option to an all-electronic tolling system would come with some hiccups. Criticism of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, which enacted the new “toll by plate” system at the onset of the COVD-19 outbreak, wouldn’t be warranted if a few vehicles here and there slipped through the gates without their license plates getting read. But it turns out that motorists who were supposed to be charged under the “toll by plate” system – those without an E-ZPass – had a nearly 1 in 2 chance of riding without paying in the last fiscal year on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, including the turnpike’s Northeast Extension that cuts through the Lehigh Valley. The Associated Press obtained an internal memo stating that the oversights amounted to more than $104 million in lost revenue. That’s some hiccup. The phenomenon is called “leakage” and can in part be due to faulty equipment or an inability to track down out-of-state drivers. The turnpike commission says it is doing an exhaustive investigation into the causes. That’s great, but the “leakage” should have been noticed and investigated long before the losses hit the more than $104 million mark. For E-ZPass holders and… well… about half of the other motorists who were actually billed for using the turnpike last year, this should be appalling. We’re already paying too much in tolls and the rates just keep going up each year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Saylor
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Compton: Turnpike users must pay fair share

Our goal at the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is to collect all revenue that we generate. While leakage is an established part of the tolling business, as it is in any retail business model, it is something we take seriously. It has always been a part of tolling, even in a cash system, and we do everything we can to minimize it.
TRAFFIC
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Uncollected turnpike tolls are costly

The Pennsylvania Turnpike took in $1.3 billion in tolls during a 12-month period. That’s a lot, but the agency left $104 million on the table. And that’s too much. When fully 8% of tolls go uncollected, that’s a financial problem for the turnpike and a disservice to the drivers who pay their fair share on every trip. Passenger cars pay $95 to cross the state or $47 if the vehicle uses E-ZPass; big-rig drivers pay significantly more.
TRAFFIC
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Pa. Turnpike fares unfair to some users

Why can’t Pennsylvania just make a toll road that costs the same no matter how you pay for it?. The Pennsylvania Turnpike can be a costly way to get from here to there. Use an E-ZPass — the transponder system that reads your account and deducts pre-deposited funds when you go through an automated booth — and you pay 0.129 cents per mile. If you are driving from one side of the state to the other, that certainly adds up.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tolls#Legislature#The Associated Press#Ap#The Turnpike Commission#Penndot#Mirror
Mirror

Highway funding jolt could be coming

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act pending in Washington, D.C., calls for allocating $3.9 billion to Pennsylvania for transportation — with Blair County slated to get between $3.5 million and $5.5 million annually over five years. That’s according to officials of the Metropolitan Planning Organization, the agency that helps PennDOT...
pahomepage.com

Turnpike ramp closing at Wilkes-Barre Interchange Saturday for maintenance

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike is warning drivers traveling to the Northeast Extension (I-476) of a ramp closure happening in Luzerne County Saturday night. The southbound entry ramp at the Wilkes-Barre Interchange, Exit 105 will close at 11:00 p.m. on Saturday and remain closed till...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Reading Eagle

Letter: Turnpike agency divorced from financial reality

Your Sept. 18 article about the Pennsylvania Turnpike (“Highway robbery”) is disturbing. The article states that more than 50% of the commission’s total revenue goes to pay “borrowing costs,” which doesn’t even include the repayment of the debts themselves. Fifty percent? What?. Can you imagine any private citizen requesting a...
TRAFFIC
Sandusky Register

Ohio Turnpike lands major international award

GROTON TWP. — The International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association recently honored six industry leaders with Toll Excellence Awards for their work on projects that pushed the tolling industry toward a more efficient, less congested and a better connected future. "I'm proud to share with customers that the Ohio Turnpike...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dakotafreepress.com

New Noem Nepotism: Governor Fires Appraisal Chief Who Delayed Daughter’s License, Pays $200K to Shut Her Up

Maybe the Legislature will make its impeachment Special Session a two-fer…. Kassidy Peters is a real estate appraiser. She moved her business from Pierre to Watertown just this summer. But she hit a speed bump on the way to her career in July 2020 when the head of South Dakota’s appraiser certification program, Sherry Bren, denied her application. Fortunately, Kassidy’s mom knew how to smooth out that rough patch.
WATERTOWN, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy