‘Hops’ highlight September Emma Scott Garden Club program
ELKINS — Matt Kwasniewski of Big Timber Brewing, the largest craft brewery in West Virginia, recently presented an informative program on hops, a plant whose “cones” are used to produce the bitter taste which balances the sweetness of beer. His talk to the Emma Scott Garden Club detailed the growing of the highest yielding legal crop in the U.S., used in greater quantities recently in the making of craft beers.www.theintermountain.com
