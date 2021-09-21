CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elkins, WV

‘Hops’ highlight September Emma Scott Garden Club program

TheInterMountain.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELKINS — Matt Kwasniewski of Big Timber Brewing, the largest craft brewery in West Virginia, recently presented an informative program on hops, a plant whose “cones” are used to produce the bitter taste which balances the sweetness of beer. His talk to the Emma Scott Garden Club detailed the growing of the highest yielding legal crop in the U.S., used in greater quantities recently in the making of craft beers.

www.theintermountain.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
City
Elkins, WV
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hops#Volunteers#Deer#Food Drink#Big Timber Brewing#Japanese#Life#Davis Medical Center#The Garden Club#Covid#The Kump House#Irish

Comments / 0

Community Policy