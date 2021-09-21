CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaver County, UT

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Bear Lake and Bear River Valley, Cache Valley, Utah Portion by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 03:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-21 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bear Lake and Bear River Valley; Cache Valley, Utah Portion; Sanpete Valley; Southwest Utah; Upper Sevier River Valleys; Wasatch Back HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures at or below 28 degrees are expected. Widespread frost is also expected. * WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion, Southwest Utah, Upper Sevier River Valleys, Sanpete Valley, Wasatch Back and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaver County, UT
County
Rich County, UT
County
Garfield County, UT
County
Lincoln County, NV
County
Sanpete County, UT
County
Piute County, UT
County
Wasatch County, UT
County
Cache County, UT
County
Iron County, UT
County
Morgan County, UT
County
Summit County, UT
State
Utah State
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear River#River Valleys#Bear Lake

Comments / 0

Community Policy