Hard Freeze Warning issued for Bear Lake and Bear River Valley, Cache Valley, Utah Portion by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 03:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-21 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bear Lake and Bear River Valley; Cache Valley, Utah Portion; Sanpete Valley; Southwest Utah; Upper Sevier River Valleys; Wasatch Back HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures at or below 28 degrees are expected. Widespread frost is also expected. * WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion, Southwest Utah, Upper Sevier River Valleys, Sanpete Valley, Wasatch Back and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.