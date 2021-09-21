Kenny Golladay reveals truth behind his sideline yelling

Golladay (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Golladay managed limited practices Wednesday and Thursday and then ran routes Friday morning. That doesn't automatically mean he'll play, but it does appear there's a chance for Daniel Jones to have his full complement of pass catchers for the first time this season. RB Saquon Barkley and WR Kadarius Toney were removed from the final injury report, while TE Evan Engram (calf) is tentatively on track to return and Golladay's hip injury doesn't seem serious. If Golladay does end up inactive ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, the Giants would look to some combination of Toney, Darius Slayton and Collin Johnson to pick up the missing snaps.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO