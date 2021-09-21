CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wins 3rd term, but likely without a Liberal Party majority

By Catherine Garcia
The Week
The Week
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will remain in power following Monday's early election, Canadian news outlets project. Trudeau, 49, called a snap election last month in the hopes that his Liberal Party would receive enough votes to take back the majority in Parliament. There are many votes that need to be counted and some Canadians are still waiting in line to cast their ballots, The New York Times reports, but preliminary results suggest the Liberal Party won't be able to pick up enough votes to have a majority — leaving Trudeau in the same spot he's been in.

theweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
washingtonnewsday.com

Canadian diplomats who have been detained in China since 2018 are finally being released, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Canadian diplomats who have been detained in China since 2018 are finally being released, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Two Canadian diplomats who had been held in China for over three years have boarded an aircraft back to Canada, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Michael Kovrig and Michael...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
AFP

Canada remembers horrors inflicted on indigenous peoples

Canada on Thursday commemorated a century of injustices against its indigenous populations in the first ever National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, following shocking discoveries of hundreds of unmarked graves at former indigenous residential schools. The government elevated the day to a statutory holiday this year following the announcement of discoveries of more than 1,200 unmarked graves at several former indigenous residential schools since May.
AMERICAS
The Independent

Majority of Trump supporters want to split the country in two

Most Donald Trump voters believe it’s time to divide the US in two, a new study has found.University of Virginia’s Centre for Politics, with a new initiative named Project Home Fire, explored the social, political, and psychological divides between those who voted for Donald Trump and those who voted for Joe Biden in 2020.According to the findings, four in 10 Joe Biden voters (41 per cent) agree that the states should be split between “red states” and “blue states”, while more than half of Trump voters (52 per cent) would like to separate the country.“The divide between Trump and Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

What the moderate resistance stands to lose

Democrats have had a big week, and the kids are not...exactly alright; the party's moderates are up against the party's progressives, each with their own agenda in mind. Moderates — namely Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — want the House to pass the Biden administration-defining bipartisan infrastructure framework, while progressives say they'll refuse to do so without a more firm agreement on the accompanying reconciliation bill's price tag. But which side does the infighting hurt more?
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Parliament#Canadians#The New York Times
AFP

Embattled French ex-president Sarkozy given second jail term

A French court on Thursday handed former president Nicolas Sarkozy a one-year prison sentence for illegal financing of his 2012 re-election bid, dealing a fresh blow to the right-winger seven months after he received a jail term for corruption. Sarkozy, 66, will not serve time behind bars under the terms of Thursday's verdict, with the court ruling that he could serve it at home by wearing an electronic bracelet. He was not in court to hear the judge impose the maximum sentence for illegal campaign financing after finding that Sarkozy had "voluntarily neglected to exercise oversight over the spending incurred". Sarkozy immediately vowed a fight to the finish against what he said was an "injustice".
POLITICS
Wisconsin Examiner

Republicans are the clowns in the debt ceiling circus: The act isn’t funny anymore

It’s way past political cliche, but that old “Popeye” comic strip where J. Wellington Wimpy promises to pay a short-order cook tomorrow for a hamburger he plans to eat today, is still the best way to describe Republican intransigence this week over a vote to extend the nation’s debt ceiling that’s soared past cartoonish farce. […] The post Republicans are the clowns in the debt ceiling circus: The act isn’t funny anymore appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Tory donor who hired Carrie Johnson lobbied government for game reserve money

A conservation charity run by a Conservative Party donor who hired the prime minister’s wife Carrie Johnson lobbied the government in an attempt to purchase a game reserve in Africa, it has emerged.Boris Johnson’s partner become director of communications at the Aspinall Foundation months after the charity asked environment minister Zac Goldsmith for government support to buy the wildlife reserve in South Africa, emails show.The emails obtained by The Telegraph also show that Damian Aspinall – the head of the charity – contacted Lord Goldsmith minister about support for Britain’s zoos in the aftermath of the Covid lockdown.In April...
PETS
The Independent

Australian state leader quits over corruption investigation

The leader of Australia’s most populous state quit Friday after an anti-corruption watchdog revealed it was investigating her over a secret relationship with a former lawmaker.New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that standing aside while the Independent Commission Against Corruption investigated her would distract her government at a critical stage of Sydney’s COVID-19 outbreak.Numbers of COVID-19 patients in Sydney hospitals are expected to peak during October as vaccination rates rise across the state and the city emerges from a lockdown that began in late June.“My resignation as premier could not have occurred at a worse time, but the...
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Country
Canada
WOWK 13 News

Congress halfway home in averting partial federal shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress took a big step toward avoiding a partial federal shutdown on Thursday when the Senate passed a bill to keep the government funded through Dec. 3. The House was expected to follow suit shortly. The votes will help avert one crisis, but only delay another as the political parties dig in […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Dutch political leaders meet amid stalled coalition talks

Dutch political party leaders were meeting Wednesday in an effort to force a breakthrough in deadlocked negotiations to form a new ruling coalition more than six months after a general election left a deeply divided parliament.The talks in The Hague come after attempts to form a majority or minority coalition to succeed the outgoing government of caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte failed, and amid speculation that a fresh election may be needed to break the impasse.“Our country urgently needs a new Cabinet and, in view of the time that has passed since the March 17 elections, the time has...
POLITICS
The Week

An academic scuffle tests the limits of free debate

This year's annual American Political Science Association (APSA) meeting, scheduled to take place this weekend with a blend of in-person panels in Seattle and virtual events online, has stumbled into a controversy which exposes some of the deepest tension in liberalism. The Claremont Institute — a right-wing think tank perhaps...
POLITICS
The Week

Democrats should take what they can get

Remember when Democrats were talking about a "transformational" Biden presidency? Progressives, in particular, were dreaming big and bold. Back in April, a group of notable lefties, including Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), introduced a $10 trillion Green New Deal-style infrastructure plan. And that proposal didn't even include other ideas for trillions more on "social infrastructure," such as new paid family leave and childcare benefits, as well as an expanded Medicare program. Scandinavian social democracy, here we come!
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Trump May Not Have to Steal 2024

Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent a pro-Trump plot to pervert the 2024 election?. But along with that question, here’s another: Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent Donald Trump from winning the 2024 election fair and square?. The Biden administration’s numbers are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy