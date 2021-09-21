Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wins 3rd term, but likely without a Liberal Party majority
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will remain in power following Monday's early election, Canadian news outlets project. Trudeau, 49, called a snap election last month in the hopes that his Liberal Party would receive enough votes to take back the majority in Parliament. There are many votes that need to be counted and some Canadians are still waiting in line to cast their ballots, The New York Times reports, but preliminary results suggest the Liberal Party won't be able to pick up enough votes to have a majority — leaving Trudeau in the same spot he's been in.theweek.com
