Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wins 3rd term, but likely without a Liberal Party majority

A French court on Thursday handed former president Nicolas Sarkozy a one-year prison sentence for illegal financing of his 2012 re-election bid, dealing a fresh blow to the right-winger seven months after he received a jail term for corruption. Sarkozy, 66, will not serve time behind bars under the terms of Thursday's verdict, with the court ruling that he could serve it at home by wearing an electronic bracelet. He was not in court to hear the judge impose the maximum sentence for illegal campaign financing after finding that Sarkozy had "voluntarily neglected to exercise oversight over the spending incurred". Sarkozy immediately vowed a fight to the finish against what he said was an "injustice".

POLITICS ・ 15 HOURS AGO