Special Weather Statement issued for Fulton, Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fulton; Peoria; Tazewell; Woodford Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Woodford, northeastern Fulton, northern Tazewell and southern Peoria Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1116 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Farmington to near St. David. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Farmington around 1120 PM CDT. Glasford and Trivoli around 1130 PM CDT. Hanna City around 1135 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Peoria, Pekin, Bartonville, Creve Coeur, West Peoria, Marquette Heights, Bellevue, East Peoria, Morton, Spring Bay, Bay View Gardens, Washington, Germantown Hills, Goodfield and Deer Creek. This includes the following highways Interstate 155 between mile markers 28 and 31. Interstate 474 between mile markers 0 and 14. Interstate 74 between mile markers 82 and 111. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH