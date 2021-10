Carr completed 28 of his 37 pass attempts for 382 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's Week 2 win over the Steelers. Carr took advantage of a shorthanded Steelers' defense to connect on five passes of 20 or more yards. He showed particular rapport with Henry Ruggs downfield, highlighted by a 61-yard touchdown and a 30-yard pass that set up another score on the following play. Though often regarded as a game manager, Carr has powered an explosive Raiders' offense through two weeks as he's combined to record 817 passing yards and four touchdowns as opposed to only one interception.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO