Consistent access to healthy foods vital for our children

By Tami Silverman
Evening Star
 10 days ago

Eat your fruits and vegetables. Have a good breakfast. Everything in moderation. An apple a day …. We’ve likely heard, and perhaps repeated, these and other food-centered sayings. Research shows that access to regular, healthy meals is foundational to the near- and long-term well being of children, and of particular importance for children living in low-income households. Children with healthy diets experience fewer illnesses and diseases, perform better in school, and have reduced lifetime health care costs. Hoosiers have a long, strong tradition of supporting policies and programs offering care for our children. Ensuring all kids have accessible, healthy meals is one of the most basic ways to continue this care.

www.kpcnews.com

