Consistent access to healthy foods vital for our children

When it comes to being healthy, many have their opinions and definitions. Can you still indulge in that ice cream, fast food fries, or enjoy an evening beverage and still be what some term as a healthy person? One defined expert in this area says yes. You don’t have to be perfect is the message 44-year-old Suzie Glasman. She is food and health editor who decided to share how she stays fit even with fast food and alcohol. Her family eats processed meals from the frozen section and fast food at least twice a week. The key is to be flexible and track it. Know how much protein, fat, and carbs you’re getting. and moderate everything. When it comes to kids teaching moderation is important. By the way, she keeps her fat at 50 to balance hormones. Staying active also plays a big role. That looks different for everyone. For her she starts each day with an easy two mile walk around the neighborhood after taking her kids to school. She says this is the best thing she does for herself. Then three days a week Monday, Wednesday, Friday she does a strength workout for about 45 minutes. On Tuesday and Thursday she goes for a light jog. Another way to be able to indulge occasionally is to do a fast. Once a week, she does an extended fast. Whether it’s pushing breakfast for two hours, or doing an extended one from dinner to dinner it helps reset the body to burn fat for fuel. It also gives her one day a where calories are low. Of course she says always talk to your doctor first about what’s best for you.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO