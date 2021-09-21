Library offers fall crafts for young patrons
KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City have fall crafts and programs to keep young patrons busy during October. Fall Break projects will be available Monday, Oct. 4 through Saturday, Oct. 9, at both branches. Youth in grades K-12 can stop in to create a craft of choice, painting a pumpkin or leaf ornament or making a stained glass leaf while supplies last. Other October programs are:
