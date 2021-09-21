CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kendallville, IN

Library offers fall crafts for young patrons

Evening Star
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City have fall crafts and programs to keep young patrons busy during October. Fall Break projects will be available Monday, Oct. 4 through Saturday, Oct. 9, at both branches. Youth in grades K-12 can stop in to create a craft of choice, painting a pumpkin or leaf ornament or making a stained glass leaf while supplies last. Other October programs are:

www.kpcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Kendallville, IN
Society
City
Kendallville, IN
City
Rome City, IN
City
Rome, IN
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dragons Fridays#Preschool Storytime#Kendallville Join#Yarn Apple Project

Comments / 0

Community Policy