Obituaries

Steven John Dulack

Cover picture for the articleSteven John Dulack, 71, died May 20, 2021, after a painful and prolonged sparring with mixed dementia. Melancholy yet sanguine — “luck of the draw,” he would say when any tragic or joyous life circumstance would present. Medic in Vietnam when the next guy stayed stateside; he was extremely proud of that accomplishment at just 18 years old. So when he realized the poisoning from agent orange caused his mixed dementias, you could have knocked him over with a feather. His country wouldn’t do something like that to anyone, “would they?” Then when he realized they only denied, denied, denied and left him with no aid and attendance, he cried. But, through tears he said, “Luck of the draw. Somebody else got money for being a heroin addict,” while he got bupkis. Nothing is sadder than an old veteran crying. When during his career as a commonwealth employee, a Christmas-wonderland picturesque state park position didn’t work out luck of the draw — comme ci, comme ca. When he could somewhat grasp that he had been resuscitated, causing brain damage, all he could do was shrug his shoulders. A luck of the draw shrug. Five months and two awful nursing facilities later, he would breathe his last.

STEVEN JOSEPH POWERS

Steven Joseph Powers, 61, of Davy, WV, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Welch Community Hospital. Born. You have reached content available exclusively to Welch News digital subscribers.
Abitz and Duderstadt wed

FAIRMONT — Jennifer Abitz and John Duderstadt Jr. were married on August 13, 2021 at Hand’s Park in rural Fairmont with Brandon Hollingsworth officiating the ceremony. Parents of the couple are Bruce and Shelly Abitz and Perry and Susan Struss, all of Fairmont, John Duderstadt Sr. of Florida and Lisa Thate of Truman. The bride was escorted down the aisle by her father and Moose Moosington. Matron of honor was Michelle Ehlers of Fairmont, sister of the bride. Bridemaids included Amy Sweeny, Randi Rieffer and Sarah Weber all friends of the bride, Morgan Ehlers, niece of the bride and Piper Duderstadt, daughter of the couple. Flower girl was Lady Bird. Best man was Seth Broomfield friend of the groom. Groomsmen included Darren Domek, Randy Chirpich, Brandon Hollingsworth and Jason Raney all friends of the groom and Alex Peterson, son of the groom. After the wedding ceremony, a reception was held at Hand’s Park.
Thank you, volunteers, vendors and attendees

The fifth annual Reedsville Community Association Apple Festival was held this past Saturday at Bender Park, less than three days after severe flooding of the park. The association wishes to acknowledge the many volunteers who help to prepare the apple butter and work the event. They include Dave, Dave, JoAnn, Nora, Jeff, Cheryl, Jill, Jayne, Jordon, Jean, Molly, Bill, Shirley, Mathew, Loren, Jethro, Danny, Gerald, Paul, Rich, Doug, Dot, Connie, Teri, Desiree, Jamie, Lily, Emma and Payten.
