Steven John Dulack, 71, died May 20, 2021, after a painful and prolonged sparring with mixed dementia. Melancholy yet sanguine — “luck of the draw,” he would say when any tragic or joyous life circumstance would present. Medic in Vietnam when the next guy stayed stateside; he was extremely proud of that accomplishment at just 18 years old. So when he realized the poisoning from agent orange caused his mixed dementias, you could have knocked him over with a feather. His country wouldn’t do something like that to anyone, “would they?” Then when he realized they only denied, denied, denied and left him with no aid and attendance, he cried. But, through tears he said, “Luck of the draw. Somebody else got money for being a heroin addict,” while he got bupkis. Nothing is sadder than an old veteran crying. When during his career as a commonwealth employee, a Christmas-wonderland picturesque state park position didn’t work out luck of the draw — comme ci, comme ca. When he could somewhat grasp that he had been resuscitated, causing brain damage, all he could do was shrug his shoulders. A luck of the draw shrug. Five months and two awful nursing facilities later, he would breathe his last.