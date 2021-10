What happens when you lose a drag race to a GTI in your brand new Golf R32? Well in the case of this owner, you immediately set to work turbocharging your VR6 engine to make sure it never happens again. That’s how it all started for this South African Golf R32 owner who’s owned his MK5 Golf R32 since new in 2009. Since then a lot has happened resulting in a 1,000 horsepower monster that can take the lunch money from a Porsche 911 Turbo.

